UNODC Reports That Opium Prices in Afghanistan Reach Historic Highs

A U.S. tank drives by to provide better security for Marines fighting on a poppy plantation in Gostan valley, Afghanistan. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Department of Defense, Public domain

Following the ban, opium production in Afghanistan plummeted, leading to a significant decline in the trafficking of opiates. Global seizures of heroin and opium have decreased by about 50 percent in weight since 2021. However, despite lower trade volumes, the high price per kilogram ensures massive profits, primarily benefiting large-scale traders and exporters in transnational organized crime groups.

According to UNODC estimates, Afghanistan’s opiate stockpiles stood at approximately 13,200 metric tons at the end of 2022. These reserves could theoretically supply global demand for Afghan opiates until 2027, posing a significant challenge to regional and global stability.

"The surge in opium prices and substantial stockpiles mean that drug trafficking in Afghanistan remains a highly profitable illicit trade," said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC. "The profits are being funneled into transnational organized crime groups, further destabilizing Afghanistan, the region, and beyond. We need a coordinated counter-narcotics strategy that targets trafficking networks while also investing in sustainable economic alternatives for farmers to ensure long-term stability for Afghanistan and its people."

Economic Dependency on the Opium Trade

For decades, opium has been one of Afghanistan’s most crucial economic lifelines. Before the opium cultivation ban, the country’s estimated opium stockpiles were valued between $4.6 billion and $5.9 billion—equivalent to roughly 23 to 29 percent of Afghanistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023. These revenues helped cushion Afghanistan’s severe economic difficulties, particularly following the Taliban's return to power.

While large-scale traders and exporters (holding approximately 60 percent of stockpiles) have profited immensely from soaring opium prices, former poppy farmers are struggling financially. Only 30 percent of farmers held small to modest stockpiles in 2022, meaning that most who previously cultivated opium now face significant economic hardship. Without viable economic alternatives, many farmers could be forced to return to poppy cultivation to sustain their livelihoods.

Experts also warn that the persistent shortage of opium may push traffickers and consumers toward more dangerous synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl and other highly potent opioids. The increasing prevalence of synthetic opioids on the global drug market could have severe consequences for public health and security.

UNODC

UNIS