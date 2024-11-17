UNODC: Increase in Opium Cultivation in Afghanistan Despite Continued Drug Ban

U.S. Marines prepare to search a village for Taliban fighters in a Poppy plantation in Gostan valley, Nimruz Province, Afghanistan in 2012. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Department of Defense, Public domain

The latest figures show a drastic shift in cultivation centers: instead of southwestern Afghanistan as before, cultivation in 2024 is mainly concentrated in the northeastern provinces, especially Badakhshan, where 59 percent of opium is grown. In this region, cultivation increased by 381 percent compared to the previous year.

Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC, emphasizes: “With cultivation levels remaining low, we have the opportunity and responsibility to help Afghan farmers develop sustainable sources of income beyond illicit markets. The people of Afghanistan are facing extreme financial and humanitarian challenges. Alternatives are urgently needed.”

A key factor in this shift is the combination of strict enforcement measures in traditional farming areas and farmers' economic constraints. Many families are faced with developing new cultivation areas or falling into even deeper poverty. The lack of sustainable alternatives and access to financial aid make the situation even more difficult.

Rising prices and challenges in implementing the ban

Prices for dry opium remained stable at around USD 730 per kilogram in 2024. This figure is well above the average of 100 US dollars before the ban. The high prices and dwindling supplies could tempt farmers to circumvent the ban, especially in areas outside the traditional cultivation centers.

Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said: “This report confirms that opium cultivation has been significantly reduced, which will be welcomed by Afghanistan's neighbors and the international community. But we must recognize that rural communities have lost a key source of income and urgently need international support to make this change sustainable.”

There is also the question of how international aid organizations can help the affected farmers in the long term. Some experts suggest focusing on educational programs and infrastructure projects that could improve economic opportunities in rural areas. Others emphasize the need to provide short-term financial support to mitigate the effects of the cultivation ban.

Eradication measures and critical voices

The Afghan authorities reported that around 16,000 hectares of opium fields have been destroyed since the end of 2023. However, technical problems, such as faulty GPS data, make it difficult to determine the exact eradication areas. At the same time, the authorities criticized UNODC for not sufficiently documenting local efforts.

Another problem is the lack of coordination between international organizations and local authorities. Many experts point out that closer cooperation is required in order to increase the effectiveness of the measures. In particular, the use of modern technology such as satellite monitoring could help to monitor progress more closely and increase the credibility of the reports.

The uncertain future of opium cultivation

The future of opium cultivation in Afghanistan remains uncertain. On the one hand, the report shows that the ban remains in place, but on the other hand, economic constraints and high opium prices pose a threat to the sustainability of these measures. International assistance remains crucial to provide alternative income opportunities for the affected farmers and prevent a resurgence in cultivation.

Another decisive factor will be the political stability of the country. Without a stable government and a clear legal framework, it could be difficult to bring about long-term change. International observers agree that Afghanistan will only be able to reduce opium cultivation in the long term through a combination of economic support, political stability, and strict enforcement of the ban.

UNODC

UNIS