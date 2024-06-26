UNODC World Drug Report 2024: Expanding Drug Market, Ese, and Harms Increase World Drug Problem

“Drug production, trafficking, and use continue to exacerbate instability and inequality, while causing untold harm to people’s health, safety and well-being,” said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC. / Picture: © UNODC/Max Brucker / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The production of cocaine reached a new high of 2,757 tons in 2022, an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous year. At the same time, the area under coca bush cultivation increased by 12% to 355,000 hectares. These developments have not only led to an increase in violence in the producing countries but also to health problems in the consuming countries, particularly in Western…