Meet Annika Ben David, the New Swedish Ambassador to Austria
Annika Ben David took up her new post as Swedish Ambassador to Austria and Slovakia. In addition to her role as ambassador, she is also Sweden's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna. With her extensive diplomatic experience, gained in various countries and with a clear focus on human rights, she brings impressive expertise to her new position.
Mrs BEN David's appointment underscores Sweden's commitment to a strong diplomatic presence in Austria and with the international organizations based in Vienna. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Ronja Klima und Peter Lechner/HBF
The accreditation in Vienna was officially completed with the presentation of her credentials to President Alexander Van der Bellen. The day before, she had already presented her credentials to the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna (UNOV), Chhaya Kapilashrami. This marks the formal start of her work in the Austrian capital.
