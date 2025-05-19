Meet the New Georgian Ambassador Alexander Maisuradze in Vienna

Maisuradze follows a long and distinguished career in Georgia’s diplomatic service. Since March 2025, he has officially served as Ambassador to Austria, having previously held the post of Chargé d’Affaires a.i. in Vienna. At the same time, he represents his country as Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other Vienna-based international organizations.

Decades of International Experience

Born on September 6, 1973, in Tbilisi, Alexander Maisuradze has been active in diplomacy for over 25 years. He began his career in 1998 at the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working initially in the Disarmament and Arms Control Division. Over the years, he specialized in security policy and Euro-Atlantic integration. As Director of the relevant department in the Foreign Ministry, he played a key role in implementing Georgia’s international security commitments and advancing its NATO integration process.

Between 2008 and 2020, he held senior diplomatic posts at NATO—first as Deputy Head of Mission and later as Georgia’s Ambassador to the Alliance in Brussels. From 2020 to 2024, Maisuradze served as Georgia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, before transferring to Vienna.

Focus on Multilateral Cooperation

In his new role in Vienna, the diplomat seamlessly continues his previous engagement in international cooperation. Georgia has maintained long-standing partnerships with the OSCE, the United Nations, the IAEA, and the IACA. During his introductory meetings, Maisuradze emphasized the importance of multilateral forums for promoting stability, security, and international collaboration—particularly in the face of global challenges such as corruption, nuclear safety, and regional tensions.

In his exchange with Professor Slagjana Taseva of the IACA, Maisuradze discussed expanding collaboration in anti-corruption education. He also highlighted Georgia’s interest in deepening technical cooperation with the IAEA.

Education and Language Skills

The new ambassador brings with him a broad security policy education. He is a graduate of the NATO Defence College in Rome, the George C. Marshall Center in Germany, and the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Maisuradze speaks fluent Georgian, English, Russian, and Spanish.

With Alexander Maisuradze, Georgia is sending a widely respected expert to Vienna—someone with extensive experience in both bilateral diplomacy and the complex structures of international organizations. His presence in Vienna is expected to further strengthen Georgia’s voice in international forums, at a time when regional security and the global order are under increasing scrutiny.

Personal Information Date and Place of Birth September 6, 1973, Tbilisi, Georgia Professional Experience 03/2025 – Present: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Austria; Permanent Representative to the OSCE and other International Organizations in Vienna 10/2024 – 03/2025: Minister Plenipotentiary – chargé d’affaires a.i. of Georgia to Austria; Permanent Representation to the OSCE and other International Organizations in Vienna 07/2020 – 2024: Permanent Representative of Georgia to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva 01/2015 – 07/2020: Ambassador, Head of the Mission of Georgia to NATO 02/2012 – 01/2015: Minister Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Austria, Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE and other International Organizations in Vienna 01/2008 – 02/2012: Deputy Head of Mission of Georgia to NATO 01/2006 – 01/2008: Director, Department for Security Policy and Euro-Atlantic Integration, MFA 01/2005 – 01/2006: Deputy Director, Department for Security Policy and Euro-Atlantic Integration, MFA 10/2002 – 01/2005: Head of Arms Control and New Threats Division, MFA 06/2000 – 10/2002: Deputy Head of Disarmament and Arms Control Division, MFA 10/1999 – 06/2000: Second Secretary, Disarmament and Arms Control Division, MFA 07/1998 – 06/2000: Attaché, Disarmament and Arms Control Division, MFA Education 01/2002 – 12/2002: NATO Defence College (IPOC) 01/2003 – 03/2003: Geneva Center for Security Policy, European Security Course 10/1998 – 12/1998: George C. Marshall Center, Leaders for the 21st Century Course 08/1998 – 12/1998: University of Nevada, Reno, Intensive English Language Center 10/1995 – 06/1998: Georgian Diplomatic Academy (Diploma with honors) 09/1990 – 06/1995: Georgian Agrarian University (Diploma with honors) Diplomatic Rank Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Languages English, Georgian, Russian and Spanish

