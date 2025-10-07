Meet Ambassador Eduardo Paes Saboia, Brazil's Leading Diplomat in Vienna

With the presentation of his credentials to the United Nations in Vienna (UNOV), Ambassador Eduardo Paes Saboia officially assumed his new dual role as Permanent Representative of Brazil to the UN Organizations and Ambassador to Austria. The appointment of the experienced diplomat, confirmed by a clear majority in the Brazilian Senate in May 2025 (Senado Notícias), marks another significant milestone in a career spanning over three decades, marked by global negotiations and challenging diplomatic challenges.

The University of Brasília law graduate comes from the heart of Brazilian foreign policy, where he most recently served as Secretary for Asia and the Pacific and as BRICS Sherpa. In this key position, he played a key role in shaping Brazil's agenda within the emerging economic bloc. Saboia's broad experience, ranging from his post as ambassador to the embassy in Tokyo (2018-2022) to advisory roles at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, D.C., qualifies him for the multifaceted tasks at the multilateral center in Vienna.

However, his diplomatic career has not always been straightforward, as the brazilian media outlet "Veja" reports. A particularly sensational incident occurred in 2013 when Saboia, then Minister-Counsellor in La Paz, organized the escape of Bolivian Senator Róger Pinto Molina from the Brazilian embassy to Brazil. This action, which earned him the enmity of parts of the Bolivian government, led to a serious internal political crisis that nearly ended his career, but also reminded people of him as a man of principle. Despite the controversy, the Lula administration recently demonstrated its confidence in his abilities by sending him to Vienna.

In his new role, Saboia stated his goal is to deepen bilateral relations between Brazil and Austria, which celebrated their 200th anniversary in 2025, in the areas of trade, economy, and technology. His expertise in financial diplomacy, the Asia-Pacific region, and multilateral forums such as BRICS gives him a unique profile to represent Brazilian interests in the Danube metropolis.

More information about Mr. Eduardo Paes Saboia:

Professional Career Period Position Location 2022 – 2025 Secretary for Asia and Pacific and BRICS Sherpa Brasilia 2018 – 2022 Ambassador to Japan Tokyo 2017 – 2018 Chief of Staff of the Foreign Minister Brasilia 2015 – 2017 Diplomatic Advisor at the Senate Foreign Relations and Defense Committee Brasilia 2013 – 2015 Advisor to the Director of the Department of Finance and Trade in Service Brasilia 2011 – 2013 Deputy Chief of Mission, Brazilian Embassy La Paz 2010 – 2011 Advisor to the IMF Executive Director for Brazil Washington DC 2007 – 2010 Senior Advisor to the World Bank Executive Director for Brazil Washington DC 2003 – 2007 Advisor to the Foreign Minister Brasilia 2001 – 2003 Deputy Head of the Mercosul Division Brasilia 1997 – 2001 Brazilian Mission to Mercosul Montevideo 1994 – 1997 Brazilian Mission to the United Nations New York 1991 – 1994 Advisor, Mercosul Division Brasilia Education and Languages Education Law degree from the University of Brasilia Languages Portuguese, Spanish, English and French

