MedUni Vienna Leads EU Multi-Million Project on ME/CFS

According to the Medical University of Vienna, this international research project aims to lay the groundwork for improved diagnostics tailored to specific patient subgroups and for the development of targeted treatment strategies. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Denis T.., CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

New hope is emerging for millions of people worldwide who suffer from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). On July 1, 2026, the international research program “DISCOVER-ME” will launch, marking a milestone for a patient group whose suffering often goes unrecognized for years. The project is led by immunologist Eva Untersmayr-Elsenhuber from the Center for Pathophysiology, Infectiology, and Immunology at the Medical University of Vienna.

This large-scale initiative is funded by the European Union as part of the prestigious “Horizon Europe” program. Under the theme “Addressing high burdens on patients and under-researched diseases,” more than 7.5 million euros will be allocated to Vienna and its international partners over the next four years, reinforcing the project’s importance.

An Underestimated Tragedy in Numbers

The scale of the disease is staggering. Estimates suggest that up to 70 million people worldwide are affected—and the number is rising. “More than 60 percent of patients are unable to work, and about 20 percent are so severely affected that they are confined to their homes or beds,” says project coordinator Untersmayr-Elsenhuber, painting a grim picture of the reality. The disease also represents an enormous economic burden: The socioeconomic costs in Europe are estimated at around 40 billion euros annually, with more recent data following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic indicating a further increase. COVID-19, as well as influenza and the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), are considered known triggers that can set off the disease following an infection.

In addition to debilitating fatigue, the main problem for those affected is what is known as post-exertional malaise (PEM). Even the slightest physical or mental exertion leads to a massive deterioration in overall health, often with a time lag.

A Five-Year Odyssey to a Diagnosis

It is well known that ME/CFS affects the immune, nervous, and endocrine systems, as well as energy metabolism. Nevertheless, due to the lack of measurable laboratory parameters (biomarkers), diagnosis has so far relied exclusively on the laborious process of ruling out other diseases. This costs valuable time. Data from MedUni Vienna show that patients in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland must wait an average of five years for a definitive diagnosis. This is a critical delay: A study by the University Hospital of Angers shows that the chance of clinical improvement decreases with every month that goes by without treatment.

Combating the Disease with “Digital Twins”

This is where “DISCOVER-ME” comes in. The goal is to identify biological markers to detect the disease more quickly and classify it into different clinical subgroups (subtypes). The study’s design is massive. First, 2,000 data sets will be collected using sophisticated questionnaires. This will be followed by biological characterization using samples from European biobanks of more than 700 ME/CFS patients and approximately 200 healthy control subjects.

The study examines abnormalities in the immune system, hormonal balance, and mitochondria (the powerhouses of cells). Using modern “multi-omics” methods, vast amounts of molecular data—such as proteins and epigenetic patterns—are analyzed simultaneously. The data is incorporated into a computer-generated disease map. Patient-specific “digital twins” are created using simulations (in silico models). Researchers use these virtual models to test more than 9,000 existing active compounds (drug repurposing). The goal is to identify 20 to 50 promising drugs for final clinical trials.

A Leading European Network

For this project, MedUni Vienna—which has also been home to the National Reference Center for Post-Viral Syndromes since 2024—has assembled a high-caliber consortium. Partners include Imperial College London, Uppsala University in Sweden, the University of Galway in Ireland, and the Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS) in Paris.

“Our goal is to be able to offer patients a definitive diagnosis sooner in the future, along with treatment options tailored to their individual disease mechanisms,” said Untersmayr-Elsenhuber. The medical world is now looking to Vienna: Over the next four years, the groundwork could be laid here to finally grant ME/CFS the status of a treatable disease.

MedUni Vienna