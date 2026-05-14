Between Quantum Physics and Diplomacy: How the OSCE Is Planning for the Future of Security in Geneva

“Technology won’t wait for us. Geopolitics won’t slow down,” warned Ignazio Cassis, the incumbent OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Swiss Federal Councilor, at the opening of the conference on May 7, 2024, at the CERN Science Gateway. Under the title “Anticipating technologies – for a safe and humane future,” Switzerland, as the host, made it clear that anticipation—that is, the proactive identification of developments—must become the new core task of diplomacy.

An ecosystem of innovation

Geneva was not chosen as the venue by chance. The city is regarded as a global hub where science and multilateralism converge. The conference specifically drew on institutions such as CERN, which is regarded as a historic prime example of “science diplomacy,” as well as the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA). The latter has set itself the goal of predicting scientific breakthroughs over the next 25 years to give policymakers time to act.

Special attention was given to the Open Quantum Institute (OQI), an initiative designed to ensure that the immense computing power of future quantum computers is not reserved solely for military elites but is used to help solve global problems such as water and energy security.

The Ambivalence of AI: Early Warning vs. Disinformation

A central theme of the two-day event was artificial intelligence (AI). In her statement, British Technology Envoy Sarah Spencer emphasized the dual nature of these “frontier technologies”: On the one hand, AI offers enormous opportunities for humanitarian aid and the early detection of crisis hotspots. On the other hand, it carries the risk of spreading disinformation at record speed and exacerbating existing instabilities.

“The gap between what technology can do and how we manage it is widening,” warned OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu. The OSCE must serve as a platform where even adversaries remain in dialogue to find common standards for the responsible use of AI.

Science as a Bridge in Times of Crisis

Despite the technological euphoria, political reality remained ever-present. The British delegation used the forum to strongly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to emphasize that technological progress must be inextricably linked to respect for sovereignty and international law.

The participation of Karen Lips, Deputy Director General of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), demonstrated that science can nonetheless serve as a bridge-builder. IIASA’s involvement signals increased cooperation between scientific analysis and policy implementation within the OSCE region.

People-Centered Governance

The conference in Geneva was the second of a total of four international events held under Switzerland’s 2024 OSCE Chairmanship. The goal remains ambitious: by the time of the Ministerial Council meeting in Lugano in December, a framework is to be established that ensures innovations serve people and strengthen mutual trust rather than creating new divides.

As Ignazio Cassis put it: In a world of tensions, the OSCE offers a rare space where differences can be managed and common ground—supported by forward-looking science—can be rebuilt.

OSCE

Swiss MFA

UK MFA

CERN Science Gateway