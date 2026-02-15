Mafelile Christina Molala Takes Over as Lesotho's Ambassador in Berlin, Moscow, and Vienna
With an impressive track record in international economic development and a clear vision for the digital future, H.E. Mafelile Christina Molala has taken up her post as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho. From her official residence in Berlin, she now oversees diplomatic affairs for much of Central and Eastern Europe.
Her Excellency Mafelile Christina Molala also presented her credentials to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. But her sphere of influence extends far beyond the Austrian capital: she was also officially received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace for accreditation.
A diplomatic multi-missionary
Molala's appointment underscores Lesotho's strategy of sending experienced economic experts to strategically important locations. From the new embassy residence in Teltow near Berlin, she is not only responsible for Germany and Austria, but also represents her country in other states and institutions, such as the Russian Federation. In October 2025, she presented her credentials in Moscow.
She also represents Lesotho at the Holy See, where she was received by the Pope for an audience at the Vatican in December 2025, and at international organizations in Vienna, including the United Nations (UNODC) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Expert in governance and digitalization
What sets Molala apart from many of her predecessors is her deep understanding of modern governance structures. Before her appointment, she served as a board member of the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA). Her commitment to cybersecurity is particularly noteworthy: in 2024, she completed specialized training in cybersecurity risk governance. At a time when digital sovereignty is also a top priority in diplomacy, she brings valuable expertise to Europe.
International experience in southern Africa
Her path to diplomacy was forged through hard work: born on May 16, 1964, in Berea, she looks back on decades of experience in economic development. Among other things, she worked for the International Labor Organization (ILO) and advised companies in Kenya, Tanzania, and Zambia.
Mafelile Christina Molala, who speaks fluent English and Kiswahili in addition to her native language, Sesotho, is seen as a bridge builder between African business practice and European diplomacy. As a mother of two children, she embodies a modern Lesotho that combines tradition with technological innovation.
|PROFESSIONAL CAREER
|Jan 2026 – Present
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany and Austria
|Feb 2025 – Dec 2025
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany
|2021 – 2024
|Board Member & Committee Member (Finance, Risk, Audit, Governance), Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA)
|2016 – 2024
|Independent Consultant in Enterprise Development (Lesotho, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania)
|2007 – 2016
|Director, Royal Business Consult Trust (RBCT), Zimbabwe
|2005 – 2006
|Chief Technical Advisor, ILO – SIYB Project (Eastern & Southern Africa)
|1994 – 1997
|Business Development Officer/Trainer, Lesotho Manufacturers Association (LMA)
|1991 – 1994
|Business Counsellor, Basotho Enterprises Development Corporation (BEDCO)
|SPECIALIZED TRAINING & ILO CERTIFICATIONS
|2024
|Cybersecurity Risk Governance & Introduction to Cybersecurity
|2022 – 2023
|Certified Governance, Risk and Compliance; Audit Board Committee Member
|1995 – 2017
|ILO SIYB Master Trainer (Renewed 2017) & GET Ahead Master Trainer (2016)
|2002 – 2003
|Certificates in Small Enterprise Development & Women’s BDS Programmes (ILO Turin)
|ACADEMIC EDUCATION
|Dec 2014
|Master’s Degree in Development Finance (MDevF)
|June 1989
|Bachelor of Arts in Education (B.A. Ed)
