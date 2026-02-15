Mafelile Christina Molala Takes Over as Lesotho's Ambassador in Berlin, Moscow, and Vienna

H.E. Mafelile Christina Molala is a mother of two with a robust academic background and extensive experience in economic development and international cooperation. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

Her Excellency Mafelile Christina Molala also presented her credentials to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. But her sphere of influence extends far beyond the Austrian capital: she was also officially received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace for accreditation.

A diplomatic multi-missionary

Molala's appointment underscores Lesotho's strategy of sending experienced economic experts to strategically important locations. From the new embassy residence in Teltow near Berlin, she is not only responsible for Germany and Austria, but also represents her country in other states and institutions, such as the Russian Federation. In October 2025, she presented her credentials in Moscow.

She also represents Lesotho at the Holy See, where she was received by the Pope for an audience at the Vatican in December 2025, and at international organizations in Vienna, including the United Nations (UNODC) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Expert in governance and digitalization

What sets Molala apart from many of her predecessors is her deep understanding of modern governance structures. Before her appointment, she served as a board member of the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA). Her commitment to cybersecurity is particularly noteworthy: in 2024, she completed specialized training in cybersecurity risk governance. At a time when digital sovereignty is also a top priority in diplomacy, she brings valuable expertise to Europe.

International experience in southern Africa

Her path to diplomacy was forged through hard work: born on May 16, 1964, in Berea, she looks back on decades of experience in economic development. Among other things, she worked for the International Labor Organization (ILO) and advised companies in Kenya, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Mafelile Christina Molala, who speaks fluent English and Kiswahili in addition to her native language, Sesotho, is seen as a bridge builder between African business practice and European diplomacy. As a mother of two children, she embodies a modern Lesotho that combines tradition with technological innovation.

More information on Mrs. Molala:

Period / Date Professional Milestone & Education PROFESSIONAL CAREER Jan 2026 – Present Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany and Austria Feb 2025 – Dec 2025 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany 2021 – 2024 Board Member & Committee Member (Finance, Risk, Audit, Governance), Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) 2016 – 2024 Independent Consultant in Enterprise Development (Lesotho, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania) 2007 – 2016 Director, Royal Business Consult Trust (RBCT), Zimbabwe 2005 – 2006 Chief Technical Advisor, ILO – SIYB Project (Eastern & Southern Africa) 1994 – 1997 Business Development Officer/Trainer, Lesotho Manufacturers Association (LMA) 1991 – 1994 Business Counsellor, Basotho Enterprises Development Corporation (BEDCO) SPECIALIZED TRAINING & ILO CERTIFICATIONS 2024 Cybersecurity Risk Governance & Introduction to Cybersecurity 2022 – 2023 Certified Governance, Risk and Compliance; Audit Board Committee Member 1995 – 2017 ILO SIYB Master Trainer (Renewed 2017) & GET Ahead Master Trainer (2016) 2002 – 2003 Certificates in Small Enterprise Development & Women’s BDS Programmes (ILO Turin) ACADEMIC EDUCATION Dec 2014 Master’s Degree in Development Finance (MDevF) June 1989 Bachelor of Arts in Education (B.A. Ed)

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Lesotho MFA

UNIS United Nations Information Service