Meet Ingrīda Levrence, Latvia's Top Diplomat in Vienna

Ingrīda Levrence, one of Latvia's most distinguished diplomats, is taking over as ambassador to Austria. The renowned Europe expert and multiple ambassador brings impressive international experience from Beijing to Brussels to Vienna to further strengthen bilateral relations in politically turbulent times.

H.E. Ms. Ingrīda Levrence (r.), Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia presented her credentials to Austrian President Van der Bellen (l.). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits und Peter Lechner/HBF

Diplomatic relations between Latvia and Austria entered a new phase. With the ceremonial presentation of her credentials to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna in November, Ingrīda Levrence has officially taken up her post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to Austria.

Experienced diplomat for the Vienna location

Levrence is no stranger to international politics. The experienced diplomat, who began her career in 1991 – shortly after Latvia regained its independence – can look back on an impressive career. Before being appointed to Vienna, she served as ambassador to China and Georgia, among other posts, and also represented her country's interests in Belarus and the European Union. Most recently, she served as Undersecretary of State for European Affairs in the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2022.

In her new role in Vienna, she succeeds Guna Japiņa, who had held the post since 2021. Levrence will also be accredited as non-resident ambassador to Switzerland from Vienna, where she presented her credentials to the Swiss president in January 2026.

Focus on European values and security

During her inaugural visit, Levrence emphasized the importance of a rules-based international order – an issue of central importance to smaller EU states such as Latvia and Austria. In view of the current geopolitical situation, particularly support for Ukraine, she highlighted the intensive bilateral relations. She is also particularly interested in exchanges in the fields of science and innovation.

An impressive profile

The new ambassador is considered a highly qualified philologist with a master's degree from the University of Latvia and additional training at elite institutions such as Stanford University. Her linguistic repertoire is remarkable: in addition to German and English, Levrence also speaks Russian, French, Spanish, Catalan, Lithuanian, and Belarusian.

She has already received several awards for her services, including certificates of recognition from the Latvian Parliament (Saeima) and the Cabinet of Ministers.

More information on Ms. Levrence:

Curriculum Vitae | Born May 12, 1964
Professional Career
2025 – Present Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to the Republic of Austria
09/2022 – 09/2025 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Under-Secretary of State for European Affairs
04/2018 – 09/2022 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia
2009 – 2016 Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Non-resident Ambassador to Vietnam & Mongolia
02/2016 – 04/2018 Ambassador-Director General, Directorate of Security Policy and International Organisations
08/2006 – 01/2009 Under-Secretary of State, Administrative Directorate
09/2005 – 08/2006 Inspector General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
05/2003 – 09/2005 Counsellor, Permanent Representation of Latvia to the EU (Brussels)
1997 – 2003 Counsellor (Policy Planning Group); Chargé d’Affaires to Belarus (1997-2000)
1991 – 1997 Counsellor in the Russian Federation (from 1992); Under-Secretary of State (1993-1994)
Education & Training
2001 – 2003 University of Latvia: Master of Humanities in Philology
1982 – 1988 Lomonosov Moscow State University: Faculty of Philology
Further Training Baltic Defence College (2016); Stanford University Hoover Institution (1992)
Additional Information
Languages English, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Catalan, Belorussian, Lithuanian
Awards Certificates of Recognition/Appreciation: Parliament’s Presidium (2014), Prime Minister (2010), Cabinet of Ministers (2008)

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Embassy of Latvia in Vienna

