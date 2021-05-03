Lockdown Ends in Vienna and Lower Austria: What's Permitted Now
On Monday, the hard lockdown finally came to an end in Vienna and Lower Austria. With the end of the hard lockdown, stores and body-related service providers, museums, zoos and other leisure businesses are allowed to reopen. What residents of Vienna and Lower Austria are now allowed to do again, read below.
Outdoor mask requirement ends
The mask requirement in five public places in Vienna, such as Schwedenplatz, ends.
Body-related service providers reopen
Chiropodists, beauticians and masseurs as well as hairdressers are open again as of today. Access tests are not required. However, a negative corona test is required and the obligation to wear a FFP2 mask.
Customers can once again get groomed and pampered at about 1,750 hair salons and nearly 3,500 nail salons and pedicures, beauticians, masseurs, makeup artists, piercing and tattoo studios. "The cosmetic appointment for face, nails or hair removal, massages, beautiful feet, a new tattoo, it's all possible again! Our member businesses report full appointment books in the coming weeks, our customers are in safe hands," says Petra Felber, guild master of podiatrists, beauticians and masseurs. Hairdressers are also experiencing a successful opening of their salons: "Since the opening was announced, customers have been able to book appointments. This offer has been successfully accepted, especially for hair coloring there is a high demand. The business owners are delighted to be able to work again," says the Guild Master of Viennese Hairdressers.
Hygiene concept and Corona measures ensure safety
Corona measures at the body-related service providers include: Minimum distance of two meters is obligatory as well as the wearing of a FFP2 mask.A prerequisite for entry is a negative antigen test (no older than 48 hours) or a negative PCR test (no older than 72 hours). Infection contracted in the last six months with written evidence allows visits to body-related service providers without testing.
Retailers open their stores again
FFP2 masks are mandatory in enclosed locations. Access tests are still not required. Cross-state shopping tours are also allowed again.
Museum visits allowed again
Museums, exhibition halls and leisure facilities are also reopening. No negative Corona test result has to be shown when visiting them, but FFP2 masks are mandatory in closed rooms.
No opening of gastronomy and culture
For the time being, there will be no opening in catering and cultural establishments. The current plan is that Viennese coffee houses, restaurants, theaters and concert venues will be allowed to open from May 19.
