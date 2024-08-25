Lithuanian Asmik Grigorian to be Awarded the “Grand Jury Prize” of the Austrian Music Theater Award

Grigorian, currently appearing as Polina in Peter Sellars' production of “The Gambler” at the Salzburg Festival, was deeply moved by this honor. “It means a lot to me to be part of the Austrian Music Theater Award again. To receive such recognition - in a country that has such an important operatic tradition - is of inestimable value to me,” explained the 43-year-old soprano, who has been one of the most influential figures in the world of opera for many years, as reported by ORF.

A career of extraordinary radiance

Asmik Grigorian is known for her ability to bring complex operatic characters to life with intense emotionality and dramatic depth. This special talent has earned her international recognition and made her a sought-after artist on the world's most important stages. Her acclaimed interpretation of Salome in Richard Strauss' opera of the same name, which premiered at the Salzburg Festival in 2018 under the direction of Romeo Castellucci, is particularly memorable. This performance marked a milestone in her career and cemented her reputation as an exceptional talent.

Since then, the Salzburg Festival has become a permanent fixture for Grigorian. In 2020 and 2021, she shone there as Chrysothemis in Richard Strauss' “Elektra” and 2022 she took on the leading female roles in all three operas of Puccini's “Il trittico”. In 2023, she wowed audiences as Lady Macbeth in Verdi's “Macbeth”, another role in which she demonstrated her exceptional ability to portray complex and multi-layered characters.

Grigorian also regularly causes a sensation internationally. In the current 2023/24 season, she will make her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where she will be seen as Cio-Cio-San in “Madama Butterfly”. She will also appear at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich as Lisa in Tchaikovsky's “Queen of Spades” and has already debuted as Turandot at the Vienna State Opera. These engagements once again underline her versatility and her extraordinary talent, which is appreciated worldwide.

An artistic legacy of great importance

Asmik Grigorian was born in 1981 in Vilnius, Lithuania, into a musically gifted family. Her parents, soprano Irena Milkevičiūtė and tenor Gegham Grigorian were celebrated opera singers themselves and practically laid their daughter's musical talent in her cradle. Grigorian's extraordinary talent became apparent at an early age and led her to the renowned Lithuanian Academy of Music and Drama. After her studies, she began an international career that took her to the world's most important opera houses, including the Royal Opera in Stockholm, the Bayreuth Festival, and the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

However, Grigorian's contribution to opera culture goes beyond her performances. As a founding member of Vilnius City Opera, she has been instrumental in promoting opera culture in her home country and beyond. Her work in Lithuania and her efforts to strengthen musical theater beyond the major international stages show her deep commitment to the art form and her desire to make opera accessible to a wider audience.

An unprecedented string of awards

Grigorian's exceptional talent and tireless dedication have not gone unappreciated. Throughout her career, she has been awarded numerous prestigious prizes. For example, she was honored by the German trade magazine “Opernwelt” as “Singer of the Year 2019” and received the International Opera Award for “Best Singer”. In Austria, she has already received several awards from the Austrian Music Theater Prize, including a “Golden Schikaneder” for “Best Female Leading Role”. In 2022, she was awarded the Spanish “Premios Ópera XXI”, followed by the German “Opus Klassik” in 2023. She also received the “Golden Stage Cross”, Lithuania's highest theater award, twice.

Asmik Grigorian follows in the footsteps of internationally acclaimed opera stars such as Camilla Nylund, Elīna Garanča, and Jonas Kaufmann by being awarded the “Grand Jury Prize” of the Austrian Music Theater Award. This award is presented annually to artists who have made a lasting impact on music theater through their outstanding achievements. Karl-Michael Ebner, the initiator and president of the Austrian Music Theatre Award, emphasized in his laudatory speech that Grigorian's “unparalleled career” and her “enormous services to the world of opera” make her a worthy winner of this year's award. “It is therefore only logical that she should be awarded the 'Grand Jury Prize' - an award that does justice to her impressive career,” said Ebner.

The award ceremony at the Vienna Volksoper will undoubtedly be another highlight in Grigorian's already illustrious career and underline the importance of her work for the opera world. Her ability to inspire audiences time and time again and to portray her characters with an intensity and depth that is second to none makes her one of the greatest artists of her generation. With the “Grand Jury Prize”, Asmik Grigorian is now officially included in the circle of the most important opera stars of our time.