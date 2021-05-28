Liechtenstein's and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister in Vienna

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 11:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

The discussions between the two respective Foreign Ministers from Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan with Austria's Alexander Schallenberg focused on the bilateral relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Liechtenstein's Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler (right) with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (left) in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Liechtenstein's and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Dominique Hasler and Jeyhun Bayramov, came to Vienna to hold working meetings with their Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg. …

