Liechtenstein's and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister in Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 11:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
The discussions between the two respective Foreign Ministers from Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan with Austria's Alexander Schallenberg focused on the bilateral relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Liechtenstein's Foreign Minister Dominique Hasler (right) with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (left) in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Liechtenstein's and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Dominique Hasler and Jeyhun Bayramov, came to Vienna to hold working meetings with their Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg. …
