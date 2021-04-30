Sponsored Content
Liechtenstein's Prime Minister Met Kurz and Blümel in Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 09:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The new Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, Daniel Risch, came to Vienna for a working meeting with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Finance Minister Gernot Blümel. On the agenda of the talks was the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the border management, and digital taxes.
Liechtenstein's Prime Minister Daniel Risch (left) and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) talked about Covid-19 crisis management and bilateral relations in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Daniel Risch, the new Head of Government of the Principality of Liechtenstein, came to Vienna for a working visit to the Federal Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance.
The talks with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz focused on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the deepening of bilateral relations. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
German-Speaking Finance Ministers Met in Vienna (August 28, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content