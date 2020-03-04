Law Firm Wolf Theiss: Update on the Corona Virus Tests

The complete results of Wolf Theiss' corona virus testing of the employees in Vienna are now available: 3 employees positive, 293 employees negative.

Since Wednesday evening an update on the corona virus incident has been available from Wolf Theiss, confirming that a total of 3 employees tested positive (infection was detected) - and a further 293 employees tested negative (no infection).

Wolf Theiss thus confirms that all of the approximately 80 employees tested in Monday's second test group, the results of which have only now been made known, are negative. …

