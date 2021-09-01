Sponsored Content
Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein in Vienna
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna for bilateral discussions. Some specific issues the pair discussed include Afghanistan, the security situation in Iraq and the Middle East, terrorism, and migration. Read about their meeting and watch their joint press conference.
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (left) and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) at a joint press conference in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein recently met Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for bilateral talks in Vienna.
Some of the topics discussed were the situation in Afghanistan, the security situation in Iraq and the Middle East, as well as the common fight against terrorism and migration. …
