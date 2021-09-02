Sponsored Content
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Calls on Austria to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad
The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Vienna and the European Forum Alpbach at the invitation of Alexander Schallenberg. The topics of the conversation between the two foreign ministers according to the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Vienna.
Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein appreciates Austria’s supportive stances for Iraq, and invites it to reopen its embassy in Baghdad. / Picture: © BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs / Republic of Iraq - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
As reported by Vindobona, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met Schallenberg in Vienna to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.
The two sides also reviewed the overall developments throughout the region, and the need to intensify dialogue, efforts, and cooperation to eliminate terrorism and restore security and stability to the region. …
