Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria: H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen
Published: Yesterday; 16:02 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria, H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria, H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF
On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria, H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
