Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria: H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen

Published: Yesterday; 16:02 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria, H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria, H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria, H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

This article includes a total of 46 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Embassies, Baker Fattah Hussen, Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Austria, Iraq
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter