Merkel Receives Kurz: Connected Through a Multitude of Relationships
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:13 ♦ (Vindobona)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel received Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the German Federal Chancellery in Berlin. In addition to a discussion of the issues Germany and Austria are currently dealing with, such as Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting also served as Kurz’s farewell to the German Chancellor, who is leaving office after 16 years.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right): "We are neighbors in the European Union, partners, and we are linked to one another through a multitude of relationships." / Picture: © Bundesregierung / Denzel
