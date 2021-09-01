Merkel Receives Kurz: Connected Through a Multitude of Relationships

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the German Federal Chancellery in Berlin. In addition to a discussion of the issues Germany and Austria are currently dealing with, such as Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting also served as Kurz’s farewell to the German Chancellor, who is leaving office after 16 years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right): "We are neighbors in the European Union, partners, and we are linked to one another through a multitude of relationships." / Picture: © Bundesregierung / Denzel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. In addition to a discussion of the issues Germany and Austria are currently dealing with, such as Afghanistan, the meeting also served as Kurz’s farewell to the German Chancellor, who is leaving office after 16 years. …

