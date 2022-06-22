Iran Nuclear Talks: Avoiding Sanctions - Lavrov in Tehran
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Iran for a visit. He first met with President Ebrahim Raisi in the capital Tehran and will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Iran Nuclear Talks will also play a significant role in Lavrov's visit since both countries are trying to find a way to avoid further sanctions by the West.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip is important for the Russian Federation, as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran, since both countries are still facing Western sanctions.
According to officials, the talks are about bilateral relations. Tehran wants to increase trade with Moscow. As part of the bilateral agenda, the parties will discuss the development of key joint energy and transport projects as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.
Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Thursday. The topic is also likely to be Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has lasted nearly four months. Iran is calling for an end to the conflict but supports Russia.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, it is likely that the foreign ministers will discuss several current international issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the nuclear program of Iran and the developments in Ukraine.
Russia is also involved in negotiations to revive the 2015 international nuclear agreement, which aims to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The effort has been stuck for many months.
As reported by Vindobona.org, since Russia is under Western economic and trade sanctions, because of its Invasion of Ukraine, the Russians tried to delay the Vienna negotiations with their demands.
For example, Russia has objected to a recent IAEA Board of Governors report about its nuclear program, as reported by Vindobona.org. According to Iranian media, President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the "agreement on Iran's nuclear program." Iran was pleased to see Russia being on its side.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Russia is currently pursuing proactive domestic and international policies and consolidating its position despite pressure from Western countries, during his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday.
Lavrov explained that Russia's President Putin and the Russian Government are holding "several meetings every day, which are, first and foremost, focused on the adaptation of the economic and social fields, as well as the banking and financial sectors, to the realities emerging in the wake of the West’s selfish and aggressive policies."
Whether Russia plans to interfere further with the Iran Nuclear Talks is still uncertain. That both Iran and Russia would like to deepen their relations is not surprising, as both countries are under tough sanctions by the U.S. and its partners. Both countries want to avoid further sanctions by the West.
As reported by Vindobona.org, Iran is holding up the deal to get the IRGC off the U.S. terror list. Russia could also maybe delay progress on a nuclear deal to avoid American sanctions. Maybe both countries will agree on using the nuclear deal to blackmail the U.S. and Europe.