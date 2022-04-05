Advertise with Vindobona.org

Iran Blames U.S. for Stalemate in Vienna Nuclear Talks

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Islamic Republic of Iran blames the U.S. for a stalemate in the renewed JCPOA talks in Vienna. Iran accuses the demands of the U.S. as extravagant and exaggerated.

Map of Iran's Nuclear facilities. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Yagasi / CC BY-SA 4.0

The renewed JCPOA talks are currently taking place in Vienna. While the last weeks showed hope for a future agreement, the Iranian side blames the U.S.A for a stalemate.

Iran says that the U.S.'s demands are extravagant and cross the limits of the original JCPOA. In addition, Iran claims they want guarantees that the U.S. won't leave the agreement again, as it did in…

