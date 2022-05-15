New Hope in Iran Nuclear Talks
New hopes have risen in the Vienna Nuclear Talks. The European Union reports the success of negotiator Enrique Mora, who traveled to Tehran this week.
After deadlocked negotiations in Vienna over Iran Nuclear Deal, EU diplomat Enrique Mora traveled to Iran. There are many reports that there are now new hopes for the talks between Iran and the other JCPOA partners.
Travelling again to Tehran for meetings with @Bagheri_Kani and other officials on the #ViennaTalks and other issues. Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues.— Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) May 10, 2022
On Friday, G7 foreign ministers in Germany were surprised by the news that the Vienna nuclear talks with Iran had been restored: EU coordinator Enrique Mora's visit to Tehran had gone "better than expected", and "the prospect of a final agreement" was in sight." according to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by AFP.
The EU's coordinator for the nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, visited Tehran to find an end to the problem, as reported by Vindobona.org.
As reported by Vindobona.org, Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, has examined a scenario where the designation on the IRGC would be lifted but kept in place on other parts of the organization, which has several arms and sprawling business empires.
Currently, Iranian Revolutionary Guards are designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and some Western countries. The IRGC is often included in terror and security threat lists.
Tehran requested that the United States remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations. It was only President Donald Trump who had them added to the list in 2019.
The Tehran Times reports that Iran's deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, and lead nuclear negotiator is prepared for resuming negotiations to remove sanctions and knows what plans the other side has.
Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized, that it has thwarted the enemy's trick of stopping the train of progress and the national comprehensive development by aligning strategic policy to neutralize sanctions with the smart initiative to lift sanctions.
AFP reported, that Mora said Tehran had given him a sufficiently positive response to allow the continuation of talks, which have been paused for two months. He did not specify how the previous sticking point might be resolved.
A conclusion of the new Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the agreement originally reached in 2015 is called, could be an important step for nuclear security in the World and a more stable middle east.
Scandal at Frankfurt Airport
On his flight back from Iran, the EU envoy to Iran, Enrique Mora, has been temporarily detained by German police at Frankfurt Airport.
Enrique Mora wrote on Twitter Friday that he had been detained by police on a stopover from Tehran to Brussels without "a single explanation." About an hour later, he said he had been allowed to continue his trip with two other senior EU diplomats.
Retained by the German police at the Francfort airport on my way to Brussels, back from Teheran. Not a single explanation. An EU official on an official mission holding a Spanish diplomatic passport. Took out my passport and my phones.— Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) May 13, 2022
While still waiting for continuing my trip to Brussels I want to underline that in Tehran I raised the need to stop execution of #AhmadrezaDjalali and asked for his release on humanitarian grounds.— Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) May 13, 2022
Now released along with with my two colleagues, the EU Ambassador to UN Vienna and the head of the EEAS Iran task force. We were kept separated. Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention.— Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) May 13, 2022
European Union External Action - Diplomatic Service of the European Union