Investing: Why Your Company Should Establish a Branch in Austria

More+Events ♦ Published: May 22, 2020; 21:29 ♦ (Vindobona)

Every crisis also opens up opportunities e.g. to revise your current strategy and to develop a new one - and time to consider new markets to expand to. Austria stands out in Europe as a highly developed business location and has weathered the crisis well so far.

Austrian Minister Margarete Schramböck Invites Foreign Investors to ABA's Virtual Open Day on 28 May 2020. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,

Austria is a stable business location with a secure framework, boasts a dynamic research and development scene and is renowned for its high quality of life. …

