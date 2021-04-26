Sponsored Content
International Day of Multilateralism: Schallenberg Demands Multilateral Cooperation
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
On the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg advocates for increased cooperation and implementation of disarmament commitments. He emphasizes that "multilateralism is the basis for sustainable peace."
On the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg demands more international cooperation. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
"We can only solve global challenges together. For this we need a functioning multilateral system," said Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace on April 24.
According to the Foreign Minister, a pandemic knows no national colors. He adds …
