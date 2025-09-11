In Memoriam Hannes Tretter: Vienna Symposium “Emergency Democracy” Continues His Life’s Work

The event is being organized by the Vienna Forum for Democracy and Human Rights, whose chairman was Hannes Tretter until his death on March 17, 2025. The symposium ties in with the United Nations International Day of Democracy on September 15. As the Vienna Forum emphasizes, rapidly increasing economic inequality is one of the greatest threats to social cohesion and democratic legitimacy. This year's motto for the commemorative day is “From Voice to Action.”

A life dedicated to human rights and the rule of law

Hannes Tretter, born in Vienna in 1951, was an associate professor of fundamental and human rights at the University of Vienna and co-founder of the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Human Rights (BIM), which he shaped as scientific co-director until 2019. He dedicated his life to the protection and promotion of human rights and was a distinguished expert in constitutional, media, data protection, asylum, European, and international law. In his final years, he saw the global threat to democracies as a substantial danger, which he resolutely opposed until the end.

Program with high-ranking guests

The symposium “Emergency Democracy” will be opened at 3:00 p.m. by Vienna Forum Chair Marion Wisinger and other representatives of the Faculty of Law. Greetings will be delivered by Federal President Alexander van der Bellen, Third President of the National Council Doris Bures, and Minister of Justice Anna Sporrer, among others.

The keynote address will be given by writer Josef Haslinger on the topic “Where we stand. An inventory of the politics of emotions.” Afterwards, political scientists and representatives of the Documentation Archive of the Austrian Resistance and the Austrian League for Human Rights will address the question “Democracy in danger?”.

The concluding panel discussion with representatives from the judiciary and politics, including former Minister of Justice Alma Zadić and Member of the National Council Steffi Krisper, will examine the relationship between the rule of law and democracy. The significance of the European Convention on Human Rights for European democracy will also be discussed.

In memory of Hannes Tretter, the Vienna Forum will also launch an interdisciplinary blog entitled “Emergency Democracy,” which will collect analyses, statements, and scientific contributions on the protection and promotion of democracy and human rights.

Registration for the event is possible here!

