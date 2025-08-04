50 Years of the Helsinki Final Act: A Compass in Turbulent Times

The Helsinki Final Act, signed on August 1, 1975, established the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), the predecessor of today's OSCE. It laid down ten fundamental principles, which became known as the “Helsinki Ten.” These include respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for human rights.

The Final Act fundamentally changed the understanding of security in Europe by linking military aspects with economic cooperation, environmental protection, and human rights. This formed the basis for the new common security order “from Vancouver to Vladivostok” and helped to reduce tensions between East and West and keep the Cold War “cold.”

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen called the signing an “extraordinary” event that created a “small crack in the Iron Curtain.” This crack subsequently reshaped the entire continent. Even original critics such as then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who initially dismissed the document's human rights provisions as meaningless, later recognized its decisive role in weakening Soviet rule.

Civil society as a catalyst

The role of civil society was particularly emphasized at the “Helsinki+50 Discussions” and the conference. Minister Valtonen stressed that security is inextricably linked to individual rights and that the voice of civil society is essential. Movements such as Solidarność in Poland, Charter 77 in Czechoslovakia, and the Moscow Helsinki Group were crucial in holding governments accountable to the principles of the Final Act. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also praised the Final Act as a source of hope for dissidents and the democratic opposition behind the Iron Curtain.

Speakers included high-ranking state representatives such as Finnish President Alexander Stubb as well as representatives of civil society, including Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

President Zelensky calls for the seizure of Russian assets

In an online address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the ongoing brutality of Russia's war of aggression, reporting on the recent massive missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and a civilian prison in the Zaporizhzhia region. These attacks, which took place despite global calls for an end to the war, are proof of Russia's return to an “era of brutal violence and total disregard for human rights,” he said.

As the only invited head of state, Zelensky spoke at the conference and emphasized that Russia could be forced to end the war it started. However, he warned that even after the war ends, the Russian regime will continue to try to destabilize neighboring countries because it believes in the idea of having no “real borders.” To counter this imperialist logic, Zelensky called for a complete blockade of the Russian war machine and the seizure of all frozen Russian assets. “It is time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them – confiscate them and put them to use for peace instead of war,” he appealed. He thanked European countries and the US for their support, especially Finland's President Alexander Stubb, and called for a united, determined stance to ensure security.

The voice of Austria

The commemoration of the Helsinki Final Act also resonated strongly in the capitals of the member states. Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who was present, emphasized the historical significance of the document, which ensured that peace was maintained through dialogue and confidence-building in the midst of the Cold War. In her view, the OSCE as an organization did not fail when Russia attacked Ukraine; rather, its principles were deliberately violated. Nevertheless, she said, the OSCE is now more indispensable than ever in defending the rules-based international order.

Challenges and renewal

Despite the OSCE's historic achievements – from conflict prevention to the promotion of democracy – the principles of the Final Act have repeatedly faced challenges over the past 50 years. This has been particularly evident in Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been condemned as a “serious and unprecedented violation” of the principles established in Helsinki. The OSCE Troika, consisting of the foreign ministers of Finland, Malta, and Switzerland, reaffirmed the need to condemn and combat such violations. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Russia's war as a “brazen and deliberate violation” of the Helsinki principles and emphasized that the credibility of the OSCE depends on holding aggressors accountable. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is an indispensable prerequisite for restoring stability and trust.

To strengthen the organization and ensure its future viability, the Helsinki+50 Fund was launched as part of the celebrations. The fund aims to strengthen the OSCE's operational capacity and improve the management of voluntary contributions. So far, 16 member states and partners, including Finland, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, have pledged nearly €16.5 million.

Minister Valtonen also presented three urgent priorities: First, to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression, including the return of abducted children and the documentation of war crimes. Second, to implement reforms within the OSCE to enable more effective decision-making, it is unacceptable that the organization has been operating without an approved budget since 2021. Third, to uphold the core principles of the OSCE, which include open dialogue and the voice of civil society.

Looking to the future

In his speech, OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu emphasized the importance of renewed dialogue. He stated that the OSCE must serve as a unique platform for “meaningful, open, transparent, and structured diplomatic dialogue” to meet the challenges of the next 50 years.

The discussions in Helsinki will serve as a basis for further reflection on the future of the OSCE, the results of which will be incorporated into the OSCE Ministerial Council in December 2025. The Finnish Presidency hopes to strengthen the collective responsibility of member states for the organization and put European security on a better path.

In conclusion, Minister Valtonen pointed to the positive developments since the signing of the Final Act: according to reports by Freedom House, the number of countries classified as “free” has nearly doubled since 1973. In the OSCE area, the absolute number of independent, democratic, and free countries has risen from around 15 to over 40. The power to tear down walls lies in the hands of the people.

