OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu in Paris on the Role of the OSCE in the European Security Architecture

The Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, has concluded his official visit to Paris. The talks focused on the most pressing security issues in the region, including the war in Ukraine, peace efforts in the South Caucasus, and tensions in the Western Balkans. Sinirlioğlu met with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, as well as other…