OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu in Paris on the Role of the OSCE in the European Security Architecture
At a time of growing international tensions, the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, concluded an official visit to Paris with talks with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, on the crisis hotspots around Europe and the role of the OSCE.
OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu (l-) met with France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot (r.) in Paris. / Picture: © Judith Litvine / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France / ID: 594456
The Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, has concluded his official visit to Paris. The talks focused on the most pressing security issues in the region, including the war in Ukraine, peace efforts in the South Caucasus, and tensions in the Western Balkans. Sinirlioğlu met with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, as well as other…
