Ban Ki-moon Praises Vienna and Reaffirms its Leading Role in Multilateralism

Ban Ki-moon (c.) together with Dr. Heinz Fischer (r.), former Austrian Federal President and also Co-Chair of the BKMC, at Vienna City Hall with Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig (l.). / Picture: © BKMC/ Martin Krachler

Ban Ki-moon met with Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig at Vienna City Hall, together with Dr. Heinz Fischer, former Austrian President and also Co-Chair of the BKMC. Ban Ki-moon congratulated Mayor Ludwig on his re-election in April 2025 and praised his commitment to the city. He emphasized that Vienna's reputation as one of the most livable cities in the world reflects not only its high quality…