Ban Ki-moon Praises Vienna and Reaffirms its Leading Role in Multilateralism
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:58 ♦ (Vindobona)
During a visit to Vienna, former United Nations Secretary-General and Co-Chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC), Ban Ki-moon, praised Austria and the city of Vienna for their leading role in the field of multilateralism. At a time of increasing geopolitical tensions, he emphasized the crucial importance of international cooperation.
Ban Ki-moon (c.) together with Dr. Heinz Fischer (r.), former Austrian Federal President and also Co-Chair of the BKMC, at Vienna City Hall with Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig (l.). / Picture: © BKMC/ Martin Krachler
Ban Ki-moon met with Mayor Dr. Michael Ludwig at Vienna City Hall, together with Dr. Heinz Fischer, former Austrian President and also Co-Chair of the BKMC. Ban Ki-moon congratulated Mayor Ludwig on his re-election in April 2025 and praised his commitment to the city. He emphasized that Vienna's reputation as one of the most livable cities in the world reflects not only its high quality…
