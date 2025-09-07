Sponsored Content
Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger Meets Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger welcomed Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to Vienna for talks. The discussions focused on the current situation of civil society in Belarus and efforts to secure the release of political prisoners detained there.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger welcomed Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)
One ray of hope in this tense situation is the recent release of Siarhei Tikhanovsky, the husband of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and 13 other political prisoners in June 2025. These releases were brokered through diplomatic efforts by the U.S., involving Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Despite this hopeful sign, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger pointed out that more than 1,000 people are…
