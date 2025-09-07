Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger Meets Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya

One ray of hope in this tense situation is the recent release of Siarhei Tikhanovsky, the husband of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and 13 other political prisoners in June 2025. These releases were brokered through diplomatic efforts by the U.S., involving Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Despite this hopeful sign, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger pointed out that more than 1,000 people are…