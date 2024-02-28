Vienna Hosts Meetings for Belarusian Opposition Leader

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya during the Address to the 3rd Committee of the PA OSCE in Vienna. / Picture: © Photo by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's Office / Flickr Attribution (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 DEED,https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/)

Tsikhanouskaya, who emerged as a beacon of hope for many in Belarus following the controversial 2020 presidential elections, has been at the forefront of the struggle against President Alexander Lukashenko's authoritarian regime. Her ascent to political prominence was unconventional; she stepped into the political arena after her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, a presidential candidate, was arrested along with other opposition leaders. Tsikhanouskaya's candidacy was initially seen as non-threatening by Lukashenko, who underestimated the political clout a woman could wield in Belarusian politics. This underestimation proved to be a significant miscalculation as Tsikhanouskaya's campaign, rooted in the demand for constitutional reform and free elections, garnered widespread support, challenging Lukashenko's long-standing rule.

Tsikhanouskaya Urges OSCE PA to Take a Stand Against Belarusian Regime

In a series of compelling speeches and meetings in Vienna, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader, made a strong appeal to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). She called for decisive actions against the Lukashenko regime, urging the organization not to recognize the upcoming "parliamentary" elections in Belarus and to expel the regime's representatives from the assembly.

During her address to the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights, and Humanitarian Questions of the OSCE PA, Tsikhanouskaya highlighted the Lukashenko regime's egregious human rights abuses. She proposed the appointment of a Rapporteur on Belarus or the relaunch of a Working Group within the OSCE PA to focus specifically on the situation in Belarus. Her speech was punctuated by a poignant moment of silence led by US Congressman Joe Wilson for Ihar Lednik and Alexei Navalny, symbolizing the dire consequences of political dissent in the region.

Tsikhanouskaya's calls for action were clear: exclude the so-called Belarusian parliament from the OSCE PA, invite representatives of Belarusian democratic movements as observers, and ensure that the international community does not turn a blind eye to the regime's sham elections. She emphasized the importance of not engaging in dialogue with "torturers and murderers," referring to the representatives of Lukashenko's government.

Tsikhanouskaya's visit to Vienna marked a critical moment in the international effort to support democratic values in Belarus. Her calls for solidarity and action resonated within the walls of the OSCE PA, highlighting the urgent need for a united stance against authoritarianism and the restoration of democratic processes in Belarus.

The meeting also shed light on the absence of OSCE election observers in the forthcoming Belarusian elections, signaling a blatant disregard for the country's OSCE commitments. This move has raised alarms about the legitimacy of the electoral process and the further erosion of democratic norms in Belarus, as reported by Vindobona.org.

Meeting between Schallenberg and Tsikhanouskaya

In a separate meeting with Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Minister for European and International Affairs, Tsikhanouskaya discussed the plight of Belarusian political prisoners and the need for international accountability for the regime. Austria's commitment to recognizing expired Belarusian passports was a significant gesture of support for those affected by the political crisis.

The discussions in Vienna touched upon the dire situation of Belarusian civil society, the menacing influence of Russia over Belarus, and the upcoming parliamentary and local elections in the country. Schallenberg, echoing the sentiments of the international community, condemned the Lukashenko regime's collaboration with Russia, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The presence of Russian troops in Belarus and the participation of the Lukashenko government in the abduction of Ukrainian children were particularly highlighted as egregious acts of complicity.

Furthermore, Schallenberg reiterated Austria's stance on the immediate and unconditional release of political prisoners in Belarus, a sentiment that gains weight considering over 1,500 individuals are currently detained on political grounds in the country. The Austrian Foreign Minister assured Tsikhanouskaya of his unwavering support in international forums to secure the release of these detainees, including Tsikhanouskaya's husband.

As Austria and the international community watch closely, the meeting between Schallenberg and Tsikhanouskaya symbolizes a crucial stand against authoritarianism and a collective aspiration for the restoration of democracy in Belarus. The outcomes of this dialogue are awaited with bated breath by those championing human rights and democratic freedoms in Belarus and beyond.

