Decline in Frozen Russian Assets in Austria

At the end of 2022, the value still amounted to two billion euros, but it is currently only 1.5 billion euros, as announced by the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN). This decline is mainly due to currency fluctuations and exemptions granted, as ORF reported.

The Oesterreichische National Bank (OeNB), which confirmed the information, did not provide any precise details as to how much of the decline was due to currency fluctuations and how many assets were released again due to exemptions. Similarly, no information was published on how many people were able to benefit from these exemptions.

In certain cases, exemptions allow Russian citizens to regain access to parts of their assets. These exemptions include covering the basic needs of the sanctioned persons or paying reasonable fees for legal services. In addition, funds can be released for the settlement of liabilities to EU-based companies or EU citizens, provided that these liabilities arose before the sanctions were imposed. Each transaction of frozen assets must be approved individually by the national authorities, in Austria by the OeNB, and the DSN, as reported by "DerStandard".

The sanctions against Russia, which were imposed in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, are part of an unprecedented international response. In addition to the EU, the USA, Australia, the UK, Japan, and Switzerland have also taken punitive measures against Russia. In the EU and the G7 countries, a total of 300 billion euros from the Russian central bank has been blocked, and a further 28 billion euros in private Russian assets have been frozen within the EU.

Further Dynamics

In the face of Russian sanctions, the legal and financial challenges are numerous. While further specific details about Austria's situation were not directly found, insights can be gained from the overall handling of frozen Russian assets in the West.

In general, there has been a strong push, particularly from Ukrainian and international figures, to use the frozen Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for the damages caused by the conflict. An appeal published in The Financial Times by the Kyiv Security Forum, initiated by prominent figures including former heads of European governments and American diplomats, called for the G7 and the EU to allow Ukraine to use the frozen Russian assets for reparations.

However, the process of utilizing these frozen assets is fraught with complexities, as Politico reported. For instance, Belgium, which holds a significant portion of the EU's frozen Russian assets, has expressed concerns about the potential impacts on the international financial system. The Belgian Prime Minister emphasized the need for a structural solution that involves the G7 countries and the European Commission, highlighting the necessity of a legal basis for any actions taken with the frozen assets.

Moreover, the fluctuation in the volume of frozen assets is not uncommon, as reported by SwissInfo. As seen in Switzerland's case, CHF 3.4 billion where provisionally blocked Russian assets were released after initially being frozen. This change was attributed to the procedural requirement that assets can only remain frozen if they are directly owned or controlled by sanctioned individuals, underscoring the challenges in maintaining and enforcing asset freezes.

These developments suggest that while there is a clear intent to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, the practical and legal challenges involved make it a complex issue that is likely to evolve further. The situation in Austria may be influenced by similar factors, reflecting the intricate balance between legal frameworks, international relations, and financial stability considerations in the handling of frozen assets.

