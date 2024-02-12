Austria Plans to Withdraw from Russian Gas Contracts

Despite previous efforts, such as supporting European gas purchasing platforms and introducing a gas diversification law, the share of Russian gas in Austria remains worryingly high. In December 2023, the share even reached 98 percent – a record high since the beginning of the Ukrainian war. Gewessler criticizes the "clear market failure" and calls for legal intervention.

This announcement came against the backdrop of European efforts to get rid of Russian gas and diversify energy supplies. She also called for a legal obligation for gas suppliers to diversify to reduce dependence on individual suppliers. Despite the availability of alternative gas sources in Europe, experts criticize the reluctance of domestic energy suppliers to buy non-Russian gas. In addition, the possibilities of withdrawal from the binding supply contracts with Gazprom, which put Austria in a difficult position, inter alia, due to fixed purchasing obligations, are to be examined.

The high level of dependence on Russian gas poses a significant economic and security risk, in the context of geopolitical tensions and the fact that Russia has already used energy supplies as a means of pressure. The government therefore plans to incorporate the topic into the new Austrian security strategy to guarantee the independence of the energy supply.

The implementation of this measure requires broad parliamentary support, as a two-thirds majority is required for such legislative amendments. Gewessler also advocates a new security strategy that ensures an independent energy supply and avoids unilateral dependency, intending to completely renounce Russian gas by 2028.

The reactions to this push are mixed, as the ORF reported. While the NEOS party urges the government to accelerate the measures, the FPÖ warns of a drastic rise in gas prices and negative effects on the economy. The OMV, which plays a key role in the Austrian gas market, has so far failed to comment on the contract details, leading to speculation and concerns about the transparency and understanding of existing agreements.

BMK