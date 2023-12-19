Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska Sells STRABAG Shares to Russian Corporation

Deripaska plans to transfer his 27.8 percent stake in STRABAG to Iliadis JSC, as reported by ORF. The Management Board of STRABAG was informed today of the conclusion of a purchase agreement with MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, which is controlled by Deripaska, but has not yet been finalized.

This development follows the European Union's decision to impose sanctions on Deripaska due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in April 2022. Since then, MKAO Rasperia Trading's shares in STRABAG have been frozen. Deripaska, who indirectly controls Rasperia, will lose control of the company as a result of this sale, which represents an important change in STRABAG's shareholder structure.

STRABAG has no further information on the details of the transaction, as a sanctions review is currently not possible. It remains unclear how the transaction will affect the existing EU sanctions against Deripaska and whether the transfer of the shares to Iliadis JSC complies with EU regulations.

Amidst these uncertainties, STRABAG continues to operate its business while closely monitoring developments. The sale represents a significant change in the management of the company and its impact on the future course of the company remains to be seen.