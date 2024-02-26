Two Years of War in Ukraine: Solidarity and demands for peace from the international community in Vienna

The OSCE is continuing its support for Ukraine despite Russian resistance. The OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in Warsaw recently published a report highlighting the grave consequences of the conflict for the civilian population.

"The terrible consequences of this war for the civilian population, especially children, are immeasurable," said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. The agency's meticulous documentation, based on interviews with over 330 survivors and eyewitnesses, reveals a blatant disregard for international humanitarian norms by the Russian Federation and shows deliberate attacks on non-combatants, enforced disappearances, and the appalling phenomenon of forced deportations, including Ukrainian children to Russian territory. The OSCE calls for immediate accountability for these violations and continues its efforts to support Ukraine in various areas, from the rule of law to the fight against human trafficking.

Amidst the unrest, the OSCE continues to support Ukraine by not only pointing out violations but also by helping to improve legislation, combating human trafficking, and promoting the involvement of the Ukrainian diaspora in the country's reconstruction. A particular focus was placed on strengthening the rule of law by supporting judges in sentencing war crimes by national and international legal standards.

In parallel, at a high-level meeting in Vienna, the OSCE Troika, composed of leading representatives from Malta, North Macedonia, and Finland, as well as OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, unanimously called for an immediate cessation of hostilities by Russia. They emphasized the urgent need to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Chairman-in-Office of Malta, Ian Borg, emphasized the central importance of Ukraine for the OSCE's mission and condemned Russia's actions as a threat to international peace and order. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen echoed this sentiment and reiterated Finland's commitment to accountability for the aggression and the return of unlawfully deported Ukrainian children. These demands were made at a meeting in Vienna on the eve of the second anniversary of the start of the war.

EU Delegation Outraged by Russia

The European Union (EU) has expressed outrage over the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and emphasized the urgent need to address environmental threats. The EU attributed "ultimate responsibility" for Navalny's death to President Putin and Russian authorities, demanding an independent, transparent international investigation and holding Russia accountable.

The meeting focused on the pressing challenge of security in the context of environmental threats, highlighting the adverse effects of extreme weather, rising temperatures, and environmental pollution. The EU is particularly alarmed about the environmental devastation wrought by Russia's "illegal, unprovoked, and unjustifiable" war of aggression against Ukraine, supported by Belarus. The destruction of the Kakhovka dam and its implications for the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are particularly concerning. The EU has committed to providing long-term support to Ukraine to mitigate the economic and environmental ramifications of the conflict. The EU also stressed the role of humanitarian aid and the Union Civil Protection Mechanism in responding to extreme weather events. The EU called for continued focus on the security-environment nexus in future discussions, underlining the extensive environmental damage caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

US Deputy Secretary of State at the OSCE

In a solemn address to the reinforced Permanent Council in Vienna, recently sworn-in US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell vehemently opposed the Russian Federation's continued aggression against Ukraine. The speech underscored the catastrophic situation that Europe is grappling with and that other regions of the world, including Asia and the Indo-Pacific, are watching with growing concern.

Campbell, who draws on his extensive experience as an Indo-Pacific coordinator, emphasized the universal impact of the conflict and the importance of understanding how the situation in Ukraine affects global geopolitical dynamics. The ongoing conflict, now entering its third year following a full-scale invasion by Russia, marks a decade of relentless aggression against Ukraine and challenges the very fabric of international diplomacy and peace.

The US Deputy Secretary lamented Russia's consistent rejection of diplomatic solutions, pointing to a significant moment in January 2022 when the OSCE states proposed a diplomatic path to address Russia's security concerns, which was flatly rejected by the Kremlin. Campbell's speech painted a bleak picture of Russia's preference for conquest over cooperation, with President Putin showing no inclination towards a peaceful solution in line with the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

The speech also addressed the internal fallout in Russia, in particular the tragic death of Alexei Navalny, a prominent advocate of democracy and transparency. Campbell echoed the words of Secretary of State Blinken, who saw Navalny's death as a sign of the systemic decline under Putin's regime and the blatant disregard for democratic principles and human rights.

Campbell criticized Russia's efforts to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, including the denial of its national identity and culture and the distortion of historical facts. He commended the OSCE for its unwavering support of Ukraine, particularly in documenting violations of international law committed by Russia, including the unauthorized expulsion of Ukrainian children, which constitutes a war crime.

In his speech, the Deputy Secretary emphasized the far-reaching consequences of the conflict, describing it as a war against shared global values enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act nearly five decades ago. He condemned Russia's attempts to destabilize the work of the OSCE and called for the immediate release of the detained OSCE staff.

Campbell concluded by reaffirming the unwavering support of the United States and its allies for Ukraine and emphasized the need for vigilance against those states that covertly support Russia's actions, including North Korea and China. The United States remains committed to exposing Russia's war crimes and ensuring a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people that is consistent with the fundamental values of the Helsinki Act.

Austria helps

Austria, with its Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, also reiterated its unwavering support for Ukraine. Schallenberg emphasized the need for a strong and effective OSCE and Austria's role in preserving this forum of dialogue for security in Europe.

Austria has stood in solidarity with Ukraine since day one of the Russian war of aggression and will continue this support for as long as necessary. Over 107,000 displaced persons from Ukraine have been registered in Austria to date, of whom around 70,000 are still in the country. With more than 210 million euros in state financial and humanitarian aid, Austria is one of the largest supporters of Ukraine and its neighboring countries. EUR 80 million of this alone comes from the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF). In addition, deliveries of material goods from the federal states and municipalities continue on an ongoing basis. However, due to its neutral position, Austria does not participate in military aid deliveries with armaments.

As the international community looks back on two years of conflict marked by tragedy and loss, including the arrest of three OSCE staff members in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, calls for an immediate solution are growing louder. The OSCE continues to mobilize support for Ukraine and drive initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of the war and standing up for the principles of freedom, democracy, and justice in the face of unprecedented challenges.

