Immigration in Austria on the Rise: Vienna Has 40.9% Foreign-Born Residents, Skilled Worker Inflow Remains Slow

The largest group of immigrants continues to be those born in Germany, numbering around 270,500. They are followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina (179,800), Turkey (166,800), and Romania (148,600). Ukraine (88,700) ranks eighth among countries of origin.

The regional distribution is highly uneven: almost 40 percent of all migrants live in Vienna, where 40.9 percent of the population will have been born abroad by the beginning of 2025. Burgenland is the opposite, with only 2.0 percent.

Political criticism of integration and education policy

This development, particularly in the federal capital, has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, as reported by ORF. In the 2023/24 school year, 26.4 percent of pupils across Austria had a first language other than German; in Vienna, the figure was exactly 50 percent.

Vienna ÖVP club chairman Harald Zierfuß believes Vienna is reaching its limits and accuses the city government (SPÖ and NEOS) of jeopardizing educational opportunities. Vienna FPÖ chairman Dominik Nepp once again called for social benefits such as minimum income support to be linked to Austrian citizenship. FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz criticized the ÖIF figures as “a shocking testimony to total failure” and called for an immediate halt to asylum.

“High potentials” stay away: The hurdles for qualified immigration

Parallel to rising overall immigration, Austria continues to struggle to compete internationally in the “war for talent.” The country is not considered a top attraction for “high potentials.” In the OECD's “Talent Attractiveness” ranking, Austria slipped to 25th place in 2023, eight places lower than in 2019. The business community sees this as a locational disadvantage in view of the worsening demographic change and shortage of skilled workers.

Efforts to recruit qualified workers via the Red-White-Red Card are only slowly having an effect: in the middle of the year, there were 12,400 qualified workers with this card, compared to around four million employees in the country. Skilled workers in shortage occupations account for the majority of RWR cards.

Bureaucracy and culture as a brake

Experts see the reasons for the absence of highly qualified workers not only in salaries and taxes, but also in bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of a welcoming atmosphere, as reported by DerStandard. The Portuguese scientist of the year 2018, Nuno Maulide, criticizes the difficulties in extending visas for his employees despite EU membership. He describes Austria's approach to migration as “completely irrational” because politicians want to recruit the ‘right’ people but at the same time deter the “wrong” ones, which in reality also confronts skilled workers with demoralizing experiences with the authorities.

Management consultant Elisa Aichinger (Deloitte Austria) emphasizes that companies need to recruit more strategically and ask themselves who they are competing with. Nina Wöss, managing partner at Fund F, also sees a cultural problem: bleak studies show that the majority of young Austrians do not believe entrepreneurs make a positive contribution to society, which is detrimental to the entrepreneurial spirit. She concludes by pointing out that racist experiences in everyday life are another disadvantage for non-German-speaking talent: “Accordingly, I take a critical view when the Viennese once again celebrate themselves for being the unfriendliest city in the world.”

Austrian Integration Fund

WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce