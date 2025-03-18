Austrian Chancellor Stocker and Austrian EU Commissioner Brunner Discuss New EU Migration Policy

After the meeting, Federal Chancellor Stocker emphasized the need for an asylum system that works throughout Europe and prevents illegal entry attempts. “We need a system that takes consistent action against abuse and supports those genuinely in need of protection, but prevents illegal migration,” Stocker said in a statement.

Austria will continue to work at the European level to ensure that asylum procedures can be carried out in safe third countries in the future. This measure should prevent asylum seekers whose applications are likely to be rejected from already entering the EU. Stocker praised Brunner's initiative as an “important part of the European asylum turnaround” and called for more cooperation between the member states. “The challenges of migration can only be solved together,” said the Chancellor.

Brunner urges consistent returns

At the meeting, EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner emphasized the need for decisive measures against irregular migration and the circumvention of existing asylum procedures. “We do not need more return decisions, but more actual returns,” emphasized Brunner.

The return regulation he proposed should make procedures more efficient and oblige member states to return rejected asylum seekers more consistently to their countries of origin or safe third countries. This is not only a question of fairness towards legal migrants, but also a contribution to relieving the burden on national social systems. According to government circles, Austria supports this plan and will push for the rapid adoption of the regulation in Brussels.

Criticism of ÖVP plans

An interesting aspect of this meeting is that both Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner are members of the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP). Critics see this as a sign that Austria is particularly active in promoting a more restrictive migration policy at the EU level, thereby reinforcing internal party lines in Brussels.

Opposition voices accuse the ÖVP of pursuing a “hardline strategy” in asylum policy, which is not based on European consensus solutions but on national isolationism. There are also critical voices at EU level. Several MEPs from the Social Democratic and Liberal groups fear that Brunner's push for a return regulation is primarily in line with conservative and right-wing forces in Europe who are pushing for a more restrictive asylum policy. While circles close to the ÖVP see the close relationship between Stocker and Brunner as an advantage for a coherent migration strategy, the debate about the extent to which party political interests influence EU policy remains explosive.

The draft law presented by EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner to speed up deportations provides for the establishment of return centers in third countries, among other things. Refugee organizations and human rights activists are expressing concerns that these measures could lead to prolonged detention and endanger respect for the fundamental rights of those affected. In addition, the establishment of such centers outside the EU is viewed critically, as it is unclear how compliance with human rights standards can be guaranteed there.

In Austria, the government's decision to temporarily suspend family reunification for those entitled to asylum has also provoked criticism. Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International Austria see this as a violation of human rights. In addition, the invocation of the EU emergency clause is considered legally controversial.

Austria has also rejected Germany's planned refoulement of asylum seekers at the border. The Austrian Ministry of the Interior emphasized that such rejections would not be accepted without prior coordination with neighboring countries. This position was perceived as criticism of the German plans, as they are seen as a violation of current EU law.

Overall, these reactions show that the proposed tightening of migration policy has met with considerable resistance both at the EU level and in Austria, particularly from human rights organizations and some political actors.

Austria plans further domestic measures

Parallel to the debate at the EU level, the Austrian federal government is planning further measures to regulate migration. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) announced the temporary suspension of family reunification in the asylum system to ease the burden on the education system and other public services. This decision will be submitted to the EU Commission for review.

“Our capacities are limited. We must ensure that those who are already here can be well integrated,” said Karner. However, critics accuse the government of wanting to appeal to voter groups that are critical of migration with such measures.

Austria takes a hard line on asylum policy

The current talks between Stocker and Brunner show that Austria is pushing for a more restrictive asylum policy at EU level. In addition to supporting the new return regulation, the government is also advocating third-country solutions to prevent migrants from entering the EU in the first place.

At the same time, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger sought to join forces with Italy to stem migration across the Mediterranean, as reported by ORF. At home, the government is planning to tighten family reunification rules to reduce social burdens. Whether these measures will lead to the desired “turnaround” in European migration policy, however, clearly shows that Austria remains a driving conservative player in the debate on reforming the asylum system.

