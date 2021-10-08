IIASA Young Scientists Summer Program 2022: Applications are Open Now
IIASA was established in October 1972, during the Cold War, at the initiative of the Soviet Union and the United States to promote scientific cooperation between East and West. Today it is an international scientific institute that conducts research into the critical issues of global environmental, economic, technological, and social change. It also offers YSSP, a summer program for PhD students to undertake a scientific project on a topic related to the IIASA research agenda.
IIASA offers a summer program for PhD students to undertake a scientific project on a topic related to the IIASA research agenda.
Annually, from 1 June to 31 August, IIASA hosts up to 50 doctoral students from around the world in its flagship YSSP.
Applications to the 2022 program are open now and run until 14 January 2022 (midnight CEST).
Who should apply?
The program is designed for PhD students (ideally about 2 years prior to receiving their PhD) working on a topic compatible with ongoing research at IIASA and a wish to explore the policy implications of their work.
Participants will be working under the direct mentorship of an experienced IIASA scientist in a unique interdisciplinary and international research environment.
They will produce a paper (serving as first step towards a publishable journal article) and will get the opportunity to build up contacts for future collaboration within the institute's worldwide network.
Applicants can choose to work with up to two programs.
If there is additional is interest in one of IIASA's flagship projects this can be indicated in the box provided in the application form (under "please justify your choice of programs here"). IIASA strongly encourages contacting the various program representatives and carefully read through all program descriptions before making your decision.
Applicants from all countries are welcome, although IIASA gives priority to citizens or residents of National Member Organizations (NMO) countries.
Participation in the YSSP is only possible for one summer (however, you may apply several times) and you will need to be present at the institute (i.e. no field work or working remotely) for the full duration of the program.
In order to find out, which programs/research groups fit your research best, please browse the IIASA Program areas to identify the research group of your choice.
Applicants are strongly encouraged to establish contact with the various program representatives before submitting their application.
IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis