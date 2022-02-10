Sponsored Content
ICPDR: Contracting Parties Renew Commitment to Protect the Danube
The contracting parties to the International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River (ICPDR) reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the Danube River Basin at a Ministerial Meeting in Vienna. Read about the Management Plans adopted by the Commission and what this means for the Danube.
The moment when the contracting parties to the ICPDR adopted the "Danube Declaration 2022." / Picture: © ICPDR International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River
The International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River (ICPDR) recently held its Ministerial Meeting at the Vienna International Center (VIC) via video conference.
Two updated Management Plans for the Danube River Basin were endorsed in the ICPDR’s first online Danube Ministerial Meeting: the Danube River Basin Management Plan (DRBMP) and Danube Flood Risk Management Plan (DFRMP) Updates 2021.…
