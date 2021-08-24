Vienna Danube Tower: Dining Pleasure at a Height of 170 Meters
The Vienna Danube Tower (Wiener Donauturm) offers various packages for enjoying a panoramic view of Vienna at 170 meters high. The tower cafe and tower restaurant offer three-course menus, romantic dinners, brunch buffets, birthday parties, and more. Read more about the various dining options at the top of the Danube Tower.
Austria’s highest landmark, the Vienna Danube Tower, in which Wien Holding also holds a stake, provides not only a fantastic view but also culinary highlights.
The revolving tower restaurant offers guests food at the highest level: a height of 170 meters with a 360-degree panoramic view of Vienna. Whether menu or à la carte, the Danube Tower offers the finest Austrian cuisine, with regional products and seasonally coordinated.
The tower café is designed in the style of the 1960s. Like the tower restaurant, it also includes a panoramic view of Vienna. Here, guests can expect Viennese coffeehouse culture with traditional pastries and a great coffee selection at a height of 160 meters.
Gourmets can choose from a variety of enjoyment packages in the Danube Tower. These include a 3-course menu, a romantic dinner, a brunch, and a birthday party.
Kurt Gollowitzer, Managing Director of Wien Holding, says, “The Danube Tower is more than just a landmark of Vienna. It is a viewing platform, restaurant and event location all in one. Here, enjoyment at the highest level is offered in the truest sense of the word.”
Top of pleasure three-course menu
The three-course menu offers guests delicious Austrian cuisine. In addition to the three-course menu (choice of dishes), the price includes the entrance and lift ticket for the Danube Tower, the place setting and an aperitif.
Top of romantic dinner
In addition to the à la carte reservation, one of the following romantic packages can be chosen:
- “View”: With a table directly by the window, a long-stemmed rose and two glasses of sparkling wine
- “Cupid”: With a table directly by the window, three long-stemmed roses, two glasses of sparkling wine, and a table decoration with rose petals in the shape of a heart
- “Cloud 7”: With a table directly by the window, nine long-stemmed roses, a bottle of sparkling wine, elegant table decoration with hearts, glitter stones and rose petals
The optional romantic packages include the above services. Admission, food and drinks are extra. They are also possible in combination with other packages. The packages must be ordered three working days (for “View”) or five working days (for “Cupid” and “Cloud 7”) before the desired reservation date.
Top of brunch
The Tower Café offers a brunch buffet with delicious Viennese specialties. The price includes the brunch buffet, the entrance and lift ticket for the Danube Tower, the place setting, and an aperitif.
Top of birthday party
Birthday parties in the Danube Tower include a special surprise: the entrance and lift ticket to the party in the tower restaurant are free for whoever’s birthday it is.
The top of birthday celebration offer can be redeemed with an à la carte or top of enjoyment menu reservation in the tower restaurant or a top of brunch reservation in the tower café four days before or after the birthday upon presentation of a photo ID at the lift ticket office.
A birthday cake can also be provided. There is a choice of three cakes: Sacher cake, passionflower, or raspberry poppy seed cake. These must be selected and ordered in writing at least 5 working days before the visit.
The Danube Tower: 360-degree panoramic view of Vienna
The observation platform of the Danube Tower, at a height of 150 meters, offers a 360-degree panoramic view over the whole of Vienna. This view includes the Danube basin, the Kahlenberg and Cobenzl, the Vienna Woods, the Bisamberg, and a view towards Hainburg. If visibility is good, one can see 80-kilometers into the surrounding area. Interactive panorama screens provide information in eight languages about the surrounding sights, and several photo points are also available for souvenir photos. The glass indoor terrace is open all year round in all weather conditions. Those who want to enjoy the distant view longer can do so in one of the restaurants on the upper levels, the Tower Café or the Tower Restaurant.
The Danube Tower is open Monday and Tuesday from 11:30 to 23:00, Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 to 23:30, and Saturday and Sunday and holidays from 10:00 to 23:30. The last lift ascent is always half an hour before closing time.
Address Details
Donauturm Aussichtsturm- und Restaurantbetriebsgesellschaft m.b.H
Donauturmplatz 1
1220 Wien
Austria
Tel.: +43 1 2633572
E-Mail: reservierungen@donauturm.at
Vienna Danube Tower