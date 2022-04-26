Sponsored Content
IAEA’s First International Conference on Nuclear Law
The IAEA currently hosts the world's top experts on nuclear law to examine the current nuclear law framework in the changing landscape of technology, opportunities, and challenges. Read more about the importance of the First International Conference on Nuclear Law.
The IAEA held its First International Conference on Nuclear Law, with more than 900 lawyers, representatives of states, civil society and industry members from 127 countries. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
The IAEA held its First International Conference on Nuclear Law. The focus was on nuclear legislation. The goal is to chart forward with nuclear law to be prepared for a challenging new world with changing technology and political circumstances.
Nuclear technology laws should be regulated internationally to ensure the safety of these technologies and people. Nuclear law is underpinning all peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology. …
