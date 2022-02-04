Heidi Horten Collection: Billionaire's New Museum to Open as Early as Summer 2022

A museum project in the heart of Vienna is eagerly awaited. The Heidi Horten Collection in the renamed "Palais Goëss-Horten" will showcase one of the most high-profile private collections in Europe.

Art patron Heidi Goëss-Horten has had a former archducal chancery building in the Vienna city center converted into her private museum, the "Heidi Horten Collection". / Picture: © The Heidi Horten Collection

A completely new museum is being built in the center of Vienna.

Art patron Heidi Goëss-Horten has had a former archducal chancery building in the city center converted into a private museum.

Heidi Goëss-Horten, one of only a handful of female museum founders in the world, has been compiling an impressive cross-section of art history from classical modernism to the present for 30 years.

After the first public presentation of the Heidi Horten Collection in 2018 at Vienna's Leopold Museum, patron and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten acquired a former archducal chancery building in the Hanuschhof directly adjacent to the Albertina in downtown Vienna to make her art collection permanently accessible to the public.

Works by Gustav Klimt, Andy Warhol, Marc Chagall, Egon Schiele, Gerhard Richter and Pablo Picasso, among others, will be on display. 

