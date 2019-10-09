Billionaire Heidi Horten Unveils Her Contemporary Museum Concept

Heidi Goess-Horten has announced the winning architect's office: Next ENTERprise will realize their architectural vision and create a whole new look for the Palais Goess-Horten, the building that will house the art collection. / Picture: © The Heidi Horten Collection

Over a period of three months, three internationally renowned architectural firms, Ortner & Ortner, Kuehn Malvezzi, and the firm of The Next ENTERprise–Architects, were invited to develop concepts for the design of a new museum in the Hanuschhof to house the Heidi Horten Collection.

The winner, who will oversee the conversion of the buildingthat will be known as the "Palais Goëss-Horten," has now been determined.

Following this competition for ideas, Heidi Horten, the museum founder has opted for the ambitious design drafted by The Next ENTERprise–Architects, represented by Ernst J. Fuchs and Marie-Therese Harnoncourt.

In their vision, the architect duo masterfully merge past and present. Their design seeks to harness the potential of the enchanted “Stöcklgebäude” to make it a modern museum building. The juxtaposition of the historical exterior with an exciting contemporary interior is bridged by the modern touches of a green facade and a stylish, welcoming new entrance.

"As architects, we are experts in emotionalizing space. To develop a vision for the Palais Goëss-Horten, we were faced with the challenge of creating a symbiotic link between past and present. It is our goal to give the historic ‘Stöcklgebäude’ significance, charm, and modernity through specific interventions," said the new architectural team.

Heidi Goëss-Horten notes: "I was deeply impressed by the way the architects succeeded in giving the Hanuschhof an atmosphere that respects the history of the building and also reflects the needs of a museum that looks toward the future."

While the green facade allows the museum to unobtrusively blend in with the surrounding Burggarten scenery, the staggered and floating exhibition levels within, with their surprising viewing angles, create an impressive setting for the museum.

Agnes Husslein-Arco, designated director of the new museum, says: "Heidi Goëss-Horten has opted for the visionary idea provided by The Next ENTERprise–Architects group. I am convinced that the realization of their design will create a more than worthy framework for the Heidi Horten Collection, not least because the architects have time and again proven themselves within the arts context and have the right instincts to create a unique intersection between old and new that will perfectly set the stage for this diverse art collection."

Once the architectural design has been finalized, an extensive construction phase is due to kick off this year so that the metamorphosis of the “Stöcklgebäude” into a contemporary museum can be completed by the beginning of 2022.