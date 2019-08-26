Sponsored
Article Tools
Donor List of the Austrian People's Party: Heidi Horten Biggest Donor
Published: August 26, 2019; 08:24 · (Vindobona)
The Austrian Conservatives (ÖVP) recently published the donations to the Federal Party from 2018 and from the first 7 months of 2019. The billionaire and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten donated a total of 931,000 euros during these 19 months. A total of 2.76 million euros was donated to the party during this period. Here you can find out who the other major donors are.
The billionaire and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten donated a total of 931,000 euros to the ÖVP during the past 19 months. / Picture: © The Heidi Horten CollectionThis article includes a total of 805 words.
The largest single donor was the billionaire, patron and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten with a total of 931,000 euros.
Heidi Horten obviously placed a kind of standing order and donated 49,000 euros per month over the last 19 months. This resulted in a total of 588,000 euros in 2018 and 343,000 euros in 2019.
Threshold of 50,000 Euros
The…
Fast News Search