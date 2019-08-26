Sponsored
Article Tools

Donor List of the Austrian People's Party: Heidi Horten Biggest Donor

Published: August 26, 2019; 08:24 · (Vindobona)

The Austrian Conservatives (ÖVP) recently published the donations to the Federal Party from 2018 and from the first 7 months of 2019. The billionaire and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten donated a total of 931,000 euros during these 19 months. A total of 2.76 million euros was donated to the party during this period. Here you can find out who the other major donors are.

The billionaire and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten donated a total of 931,000 euros to the ÖVP during the past 19 months. / Picture: © The Heidi Horten Collection

The largest single donor was the billionaire, patron and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten with a total of 931,000 euros.

Heidi Horten obviously placed a kind of standing order and donated 49,000 euros per month over the last 19 months. This resulted in a total of 588,000 euros in 2018 and 343,000 euros in 2019.

Threshold of 50,000 Euros

The…

This article includes a total of 805 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Billionaire Heidi Horten to Become Museum Founder (July 5)
The Collection of a Billionaire - Heidi Horten Impresses with her Art Collection - WOW! (February 21, 2018)
Read More
Peter Mitterbauer, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, Heidi Horten Museum, Heidi Horten Collection, Heidi Horten, Peter Guertler, Umdasch, Alexander Schuetz, Karl Nehammer, ACA Austrian Court of Audit - Rechnungshof
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter