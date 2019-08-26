Donor List of the Austrian People's Party: Heidi Horten Biggest Donor

The billionaire and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten donated a total of 931,000 euros to the ÖVP during the past 19 months. / Picture: © The Heidi Horten Collection

The largest single donor was the billionaire, patron and art collector Heidi Goëss-Horten with a total of 931,000 euros.

Heidi Horten obviously placed a kind of standing order and donated 49,000 euros per month over the last 19 months. This resulted in a total of 588,000 euros in 2018 and 343,000 euros in 2019.

Threshold of 50,000 Euros

The…