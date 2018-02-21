The Collection of a Billionaire - Heidi Horten Impresses with her Art Collection - WOW!

Heidi Goëss-Horten pictured in 1966 with her Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond, which is a 31.06-carat (6.212 g) deep-blue diamond with internally flawless clarity, and which was sold in 2008 for $ 24 million. / Picture: © The Heidi Horten Collection

The presentation in the Leopold Museum follows the long-cherished wish of the collector Heidi Goëss-Horten to make the highlights of the collection, which has been collected since the 1990s, accessible to a broad public.

On display will be works by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Marc Chagall, August Macke, Paul Klee, Gustav Klimt, Franz Marc, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Egon Schiele, Francis Bacon, Georg Baselitz, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Joan Miro, Edvard Munch, Jean Dubuffet, Lucio Fontana, Lucian Freud, Damien Hirst, Alex Katz, Yves Klein, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol, Gerhard Richter and many more.

About Heidi Goëss-Horten

Heidi Goëss-Horten is an Austrian billionaire and was born on February 13, 1941.



She is the widow of businessman Helmut Horten, the founder of the German department store business Horten AG. He was 30 years older than she.



She inherited her wealth upon the death of her husband, who died in November 1987.



Horten is a member of the board of Helmut Horten Stiftung, a charitable foundation.



Horten lives in Vienna, Tessin, Switzerland, and Lyford Cay in the Bahamas.



Among other yachts, Horten owns the Carinthia VII (see picture), a 315-foot yacht. According to media reports, this is on one of the ten most luxurious yachts in the world.



In 2008 she sold her 35.56 carat Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond for $24 million. The diamond is a deep-blue diamond with internally flawless clarity, that was formerly part of the crown jewels of Bavaria.

Exhibition: "The Heidi Horten Collection"

16 February - 29 July 2018

Leopold Museum

at the MuseumsQuartier

U2 MuseumsQuartier

Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Vienna, Austria