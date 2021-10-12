Heidi Horten: Austria's Richest Woman Sells Luxury Yacht for 160 Million Euros
Heidi Goëss-Horten, the richest Austrian woman, is selling her luxury yacht, the Carinthia VII, for an astonishing 160 million euros. Read about Ms. Goëss-Horten's "dream ship" and why she has finally decided to sell it.
The wealthiest Austrian woman, Heidi Goëss-Horten, is reportedly selling her famous luxury yacht, the Carinthia VII, for an astounding € 160 million.
Constructed in the Lürssen Yachts yard in 2002, the Carinthia VII is an impressive dream vessel that includes space for Ms. Goëss-Horten’s Bentley, six suites, a sauna, a steam bath, and a helicopter.
According to Bild, the ship’s captain Andreas Jungblut says, “In professional circles, the Carinthia VII is still considered the most beautiful and elegant yacht in the world, despite many new buildings. It was built according to the excellent taste of Ms. Horten, who is also an exquisite art collector.”
Ms. Goëss-Horten is indeed an exquisite art collector with an impressive private collection and even plans to open her own museum in Vienna, as was previously reported by Vindobona.org.
Bild reports that Goëss-Horten’s reason for selling the yacht is that the trips have become “too strenuous” for her and that it has become “more burden than pleasure.”
In recent years, the ship has remained docked in Venice virtually unused.
The € 160 million price tag for the yacht comes with additional operational costs of € 27,400, and a tank of fuel for the vessel costs around € 500,000.
Ms. Goëss-Horten, who is worth an estimated € 2.7 billion, is the widow of businessman Helmut Horten, the founder of the German department store Horten AG.
She inherited her wealth upon the death of her husband, who passed away in November 1987.
Ms. Goëss-Horten is a member of the board of the charitable foundation Helmut Horten Stiftung and was reported by Vindobona.org to be the largest donor to the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP).