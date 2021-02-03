Sponsored Content
Guterres and Van der Bellen Demand Vaccines for Poor Countries
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: February 3, 2021; 14:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
In a telephone conference UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen discussed the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and the importance of multilateralism in combating global challenges. Van der Bellen also mentioned Austria's support for the efforts of the United Nations.
Unlike in March 2019, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) and Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen met over telephone to discuss current issues. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
In a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen assured Austria's support for the efforts of the United Nations in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both politicians considered it particularly important …
