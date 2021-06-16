Sponsored Content
GLOBSEC Forum in Slovakia: Heger and Kurz Demand Reforms in Exchange for Economic Aid
At a working meeting and at the GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discussed, among other things, the importance of EU's reconstruction fund and how aid should be distributed. Read more below.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (right) at a working meeting in Bratislava. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger has invited Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to Bratislava for working talks.
"Slovakia and Austria are close neighbors and friends. I am therefore very pleased to have been invited by Prime Minister Heger, who was last in Vienna in May," Sebastian Kurz said in a press statement after the meeting. …
