Slovakian Prime Minister Meets Kurz and Van der Bellen
Published: 5 hours ago; 08:25
The newly appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger has travelled to Vienna to meet with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Van der Bellen. On the agenda of the working meetings were the Covid-19 pandemic, border management and nuclear energy. Read below to find out more about possible bilateral agreements with regard to the "Green Passport".
Slovakia's new Prime Minister Eduard Heger (right) met Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger met Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen to discuss the economic cooperation between Slovakia and Austria, fight against the Covid-19 pandemic border measures and nuclear energy. …
