Glamorous Anniversary Gala at the Hoxton Vienna: 20 Years of the IMMY Award

From a “beauty trophy” to a “tough test”: What began in 2005 as an initiative to improve quality has, two decades later, established itself as an indispensable compass for consumers. Yesterday, the best of the best were honored in the stylish ambience of The Hoxton hotel in Vienna's Landstraße district.

The toughest testing procedure in the industry

The IMMY is not a public award based on popularity ratings. Behind every award is a months-long, rigorous evaluation process. Participating companies are put through their paces by means of “mystery shopping.” Test shoppers slip into the role of customers and evaluate everything—from the initial response time to an inquiry to punctuality at the viewing appointment to the professional preparation of documents.

“The award is a real seal of quality,” emphasizes Michael Pisecky, chairman of the WKW's real estate trustees section. “We get to the bottom of the brokers. Only those who have been tested ‘body and soul’ and pass are allowed to bear the seal.” Particularly valuable for the companies: upon request, there is a free feedback meeting to learn from the testers' criticism.

The gold winners 2026

This year, five companies climbed to the top of the podium. The coveted golden statue went to:

Fermoso Immobilientreuhand GmbH

HERZEL Immobilien e.U.

IMMOTOTAL Immobilientreuhand GmbH

Pluskota Immobilien

GmbH REISCHEL Immobilien GmbH

Dietmar Hofbauer, project manager of the IMMY Awards, was impressed by the high level of performance: “The boundaries between gold and silver are becoming increasingly marginal. This shows that competition is driving the entire industry forward.” Fifteen other companies were honored with the IMMY in silver, including well-known names such as EHL Wohnen, Marschall Immobilien, and RE/MAX Together:

ANOBIS IMMOBILIEN GmbH

APS Immobilien GmbH

Avana Real Estate

DECUS Immobilien GmbH

EDEX Immobilien

EHL Wohnen GmbH

EXPAT CONSULTING Real Estate & Relocation Services GmbH

Hubner Immobilien GmbH

IFIN Immobilien GmbH

kubicek immobilien

Marschall Immobilien GmbH

Moritz Immobilientreuhand GmbH

RE/MAX Together

Rudi Dräxler Immobilientreuhand GesmbH

Thurner Realitäten GmbH

A sign of trust in volatile times

In a market environment characterized by complex legal conditions and economic challenges, the IMMY serves as a guide. Winners can use the seal for advertising purposes for two years—a visible sign of certified service quality.

“Commercial real estate agents are the number one choice for Viennese residents in the housing market,” Pisecky is convinced. For twenty years, the award has proven that companies are willing to undergo a constant feedback loop in order to strengthen customer trust in the long term.

Prominence and industry talk

The gala, moderated and accompanied by LEADERSNET.tv, also provided a platform for intensive industry exchange. In addition to award winners such as Peter Gruber (Fermoso), Katja Herzel, and Alexander Pluskota, partners and industry experts such as Anton Holzapfel (ÖVI) and Brana Mladenovic (A1) also spoke positively about the development of quality standards.

With its 20th anniversary, IMMY has proven that quality is not a coincidence, but the result of consistent work and a willingness to be measured.

WKW

Immy.at