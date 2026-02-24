Conference in Vienna on Logistics Concerning Europe's Crisis-Ridden Supply Chains

The Global Supply Chain Excellence Event was hosted by VNL Austria and the Supply Chain Intelligence Institute Austria (ASCii) in the beautiful Palais Niederösterreich. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

At a time when global trade routes are more fragile than ever before, Vienna has established itself as a new strategic hub for Europe's logistics elite. The “ELA Global Supply Chain Excellence” event celebrated its premiere in the magnificent Palais Niederösterreich. The message of the conference, which is to be held annually in the federal capital in the future, is clear: The era of mere cost optimization is over; the era of strategic resilience is beginning.

A summit meeting of industry giants

Under the motto “Bridging the Continents. Powering Global Supply Chains,” the Verein Netzwerk Logistik (VNL), the European Logistics Association (ELA), and the supply chain institute ASCII brought together the “who's who” of the industry. The list of speakers read like a directory of the European economy: Hans Dieter Pötsch (Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG), Hildegard Müller (President of the VDA), and Gabriel Felbermayr (Director of WIFO) analyzed the most pressing problems of our time.

In his keynote speech, Hans Dieter Pötsch found clear words for the current situation: Statistical data show that global supply chains are disrupted on average every 1.4 years by serious crises – be they wars, natural disasters, or regulatory interventions. “Purchasing is evolving from an operational ordering system to a strategic crisis management tool,” said Pötsch. Transparency across all stages of the value chain is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for survival.

The “Logistics Oscar” goes to Dachser and Fraunhofer

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious ELA Awards. Dachser SE and the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics IML took home the prize in the “European Logistics Award 2025” category.

Their joint project, the “DACHSER Future Terminal” with the so-called “@ILO Digital Twin,” marks a technological quantum leap in general cargo logistics. Using artificial intelligence and optical scanning technology, a digital real-time image of all shipments and processes in the transshipment terminals is created. The system, which is already in live operation at seven locations, almost completely eliminates the need for manual barcode scanning and enables precise real-time localization of each pallet.

According to the jury, this innovation solves pressing problems such as the shortage of skilled workers and increasing time pressure, while at the same time contributing to the reduction of CO₂ emissions through optimized loading capacities.

Transatlantic tensions and Europe as a location

In addition to technological innovations, geopolitical concerns dominated the debates. Hildegard Müller (VDA) pointed to the massive investments of over €500 billion that the German automotive industry plans to make in decarbonization and digitalization by 2030. However, the framework conditions in Europe are a cause for concern: “Overregulation and high costs are jeopardizing competitiveness,” Müller warned.

WIFO Director Gabriel Felbermayr and Julia Friedlander (Atlantik-Brücke) also highlighted the strained trade relations with the US. New US tariffs have already hit the European automotive industry hard. The experts agreed that a new balance between security and open competition must be found in order to avoid being crushed between the fronts of the major powers.

Vienna as a permanent anchor point

For the organizers, the premiere was a complete success. Markus Mau, President of ELA, emphasized the strategic importance of the new location in Vienna as a bridge between politics, science, and practice. VNL Chairman Franz Staberhofer also saw the choice of Vienna as a strong signal for Austria as a business location.

The first “Global Supply Chain Excellence” event showed that the logistics of the future no longer consist solely of trucks and warehouses. It is a highly complex network of data, AI-driven transparency, and geopolitical foresight. The fact that Vienna is now the place where these threads come together underscores Central Europe's central role in tomorrow's global economy.

About Key Logistics & Supply Chain Organizations

Organization Core Function & Description VNL (Verein Netzwerk Logistik) The leading Austrian network for logistics and supply chain management. It connects companies, research, and education to drive innovation and resilience in logistics. ELA (European Logistics Association) A federation of 30 national organizations across Europe. It sets international standards for logistics training and honors excellence through the prestigious ELA Awards. ASCII (Supply Chain Intelligence Institute Austria) A research institute focused on data-driven supply chain security. It analyzes global dependencies and risks to help governments and industries secure critical supply routes. Dachser SE A global logistics provider headquartered in Germany. It specializes in transport logistics (road, air, sea) and food logistics, known for its high-tech terminal digitalization. Fraunhofer IML The Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (Germany). It is a world-renowned research body that develops future-oriented technologies like AI, robotics, and digital twins for logistics.

